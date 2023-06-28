Mexican Soccer Player Nikkole Teja Joins OnlyFans After The ‘Public Asked For It’

Videos by OutKick

There’s a new female athlete who has decided it was time to climb aboard the OnlyFans money train. Her name is Nikkole Teja and she’s a professional soccer player in Mexico.

Born in Seattle, the 23-year-old made the decision with the help of the soccer fans who have been asking her to join the exclusive content platform. According to her announcement over the weekend, Nikkole launched her OnlyFans “because the public asked for it.”

Mexican soccer player joins OnlyFans (Image Credit: Nikkole Teja)

That’s as good of a reason as any to add the platform to the content portfolio. So is the fact that her current status as a professional soccer player is very much up in the air.

Nikkole’s most recent club, Club Necaxa in the Liga Femenina MX, wished her luck as they apparently parted ways with her days before her OnlyFans announcement.

Despite the setback, and an injury last season, Nikkole has expressed an interest in continuing with her soccer career. She teased Wednesday that she had some exciting soccer-related news on the way.

Until she hits the field again, Nikkole will be dividing time her time between preparing for the next step in her soccer career and content. She has more than 372k followers to entertain on Instagram and a brand to continue to build that now includes OnlyFans.

Nikkole Teja Is Gearing Up To Make Headlines

Will Nikkole’s soccer career ever takeoff and make her a household name? Who knows? Her content on the other hand has a ton of potential in that department.

From the research that I’ve done on her content – across multiple platforms – she has a bright future off the field whenever she decides to hang up her cleats.

I’m talking coming for some elite titles in the soccer content world. That said, I don’t want to get too far ahead of things. She has some ground to make up first.

The talent is there and she’ll be a name to watch going forward as far as her content is concerned.