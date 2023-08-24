Mexican Restaurant Catches Heat For Using OnlyFans Models In Racy Ads

Videos by OutKick

A Mexican restaurant in Adelaide, Australia is catching some heat for hiring a couple of OnlyFans models to appear in some racy ads.

Beefy Birrias, who claim in their bio to have the city’s first and best birria tacos, started rolling out ads on social media earlier this month featuring OnlyFans models Millyonaire and Sanchez “The Barber” Rodreguez.

The two appear in several ads testing the limits of social media while promoting events like taco Tuesdays and others.

There are a couple of less racy ads mixed in there as well, but it’s the ones with the temperature turned up featuring Millyonaire and Sanchez Rodreguez that are receiving most of the attention.

The attention isn’t all positive either. The comment section is filled with comments like, “I hope your Birria tacos aren’t this tasteless.”

Another said, “I’m no prude but the last lot of advertisements have been pretty off-putting.”

“This had got to be weirdest way to destroy your own business that I’ve ever seen,” a third added.

Some questioned whether the social media accounts had been somehow hacked. Millyonaire took to the comment section as well in an attempt to get the complainers to find the humor in the ads.

The accounts have not been hacked and the owner of the restaurant isn’t planning to shut the ad campaign down because of a few complaints.

Although, he did admit that moving his business is a possibility.

Hiring OnlyFans Models To Appear In Ads Is An Interesting Strategy

Beefy Birrias owner Jamie Wimmer had an interesting response to the complaints to say the least. If anyone thought that an apology was coming from the guy who hired OnlyFans models to advertise his business they were sadly mistaken.

I don’t know how he did it, but he worked in both porn and Jesus Christ in his response. That’s something. I wouldn’t necessarily call it a talent, but he does have an interesting view on running a business and advertising that business.

“We’ve received a lot of emails – if you have time to write an email you have time to read a book … but I just brush it off,” he told The Adelaide Advertiser. “Everyone’s watched porn before and if you haven’t then you deserve to go to heaven and be with Jesus Christ.”

Wimmer didn’t just come up with this kind of advertising out of thin air either. There’s a reason he hired who he did and went in the direction he did with the ads. He was inspired by his friends who make a living as sex workers.

While he stands behind the racy ads, he is considering picking up his business and moving to Melbourne because of all of the negative responses.

“I want to keep pushing the boundaries,” he told The Advertiser. “Adelaide is the only nanna place where sex work is pretty much illegal.”

There you have it. He’s just a simple Mexican restaurant owner fighting the good fight one taco ad at a time.