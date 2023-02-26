Mexican President Tweets Photo Of Mythical Woodland Elf

Videos by OutKick

Just when you thought Joe Biden was the looniest world leader, the President of Mexico said, “Hold my beer.”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted a photo Saturday of what he claims to be a mythical woodland elf.

“I share two photos of our supervision of the Mayan Train works,” he wrote. “One, taken by an engineer three days ago, apparently from an aluxe; another, by Diego Prieto of a splendid pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam. Everything is mystical.”

Les comparto dos fotos de nuestra supervisión a las obras del Tren Maya: una, tomada por un ingeniero hace tres días, al parecer de un aluxe; otra, de Diego Prieto de una espléndida escultura prehispánica en Ek Balam. Todo es místico. pic.twitter.com/Tr5OP2EqmU — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 25, 2023

One photo shows Ek’ Balam, a Yucatec-Maya archaeological site. The other shows a small, unidentified creature with glowing eyes, which the president claims to be an aluxe.

According to ancient Mayan folklore, an aluxe is a small, mischievous elf that lives in the woods. It likes to play tricks on people, like hiding their belongings.

And while the president did not seem to be joking, the Internet is having plenty of fun with it.

Didn’t have the President of Mexico sharing a photo of a fairy on my 2023 bingo card. https://t.co/RfzNhOz3nD — Tyler Henry (@tyhenrymedium) February 26, 2023

Elf deniers looking pretty silly right about now https://t.co/4bKFQOJBBT — Ante D. Luvian (@uncle_deluge) February 26, 2023

Why does the Mexican tree elf look exactly like Justin Trudeau? https://t.co/qIOtBJTcJU pic.twitter.com/Cytt13nVGZ — Bre Fuechsel (@brefuechsel) February 26, 2023

López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. The engineer who supposedly captured the photo is working on a railway that will transport tourists across the Yucatan Peninsula. There, they’ll see sites like the Mayan ruins. This is the president’s pet project.

Still, this railway is controversial, as opponents believe it will destroy the indigenous lands.

After all, where will the elves live?

But in a country ravaged by crime, drug trafficking, corruption and poverty, I’m glad the president is focused on the real issues.

That little elf is going to have the last laugh, though.

As soon as he gets across the Rio Grande, he’s got a luxury New York City hotel room waiting for him.