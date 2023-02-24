Hospitals in New York City Spending More Than $90 Million to House Migrants in Hotels

Videos by OutKick

The migrant crisis along the Southern border is having a major financial toll on New York City hospitals.

The New York Post reported that hotel rooms used to house migrants are paid for by the city’s public hospital system.

For example, NYC Health + Hospitals CEO Mitchell Katz recently authorized $68 million in payments to two four star hotels in Manhattan where migrants have been staying.

$40 million went to The Row hotel near Times Square and $28 million to the Stewart Hotel near Madison Square Garden, according to documents first uncovered by The City.

Millions more dollars are on their way to the Watson Hotel and the Wolcott Hotel.

Despite the luxury accommodations, some migrants have decided that New York’s standard of living is too low even for them.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/01/29: Mayor Eric Adams attends House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries 2023 community inauguration at Brooklyn Technical School. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Why are Hospitals Paying for Migrants?

The most obvious question about this practice is why exactly are hospitals paying to house migrants?

Because of Mayor Eric Adams, of course.

New York signed an agreement with the hospital system to manage “Humanitarian Response and Relief Centers” throughout the city. So the nearly $94 million being spent to put them up in hotels can be approved without typical oversight procedures.

Nearly 80,000 migrants have moved into the city over the past year, as the border crisis rapidly escalated. New York famously declared itself a sanctuary city, only to be shocked and horrified when having to deal with the problems border cities routinely face.

Of course, when the city tried to move some migrants from expensive hotels to shelters, they were hit with protests.

Meanwhile costs to deal with the self-created crisis are skyrocketing.

New York’s Office of Management and Budget estimated that it could cost roughly $4.2 billion through the middle of 2024.

But don’t worry, the mayor’s representatives believe they’re doing a great job.

“Since the beginning of this humanitarian crisis, New York City has mounted a multi-agency response to ensure we are meeting our moral obligations and providing compassionate, comprehensive care to those arriving in our city,” Jonah Allon told The City, “and NYC Health + Hospitals has been key in that response from the start.”

Based on this response and the ever expanding border crisis, expect New York City’s hospital system to continue paying for four star hotels into the foreseeable future.