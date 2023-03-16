Mets Fans Spiral After Star Closer Edwin Diaz Goes Down With Serious Leg Injury At World Baseball Classic

Videos by OutKick

What a terrible night for Edwin Diaz, the New York Mets and the WBC.

The star reliever went down with a serious lower leg injury after Team Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic, 5-2, in the World Baseball Classic.

Diaz’s injury was so severe that the 28-year-old couldn’t put weight on his right leg and required teammates to carry him off the field and onto a wheelchair. Worst of all was how it happened.

Once Diaz registered the final strikeout of the evening, teammates from Puerto Rico’s bench rushed to him on the mound. As the group was jumping around, shoulder to shoulder, Diaz went down and a huddle soon formed.

Broadcast cameras showed Diaz grimacing on the ground and unable to get up under his own strength.

It was a freak injury to Diaz that quickly switched the mood of the postgame atmosphere from celebratory to sad for Puerto Rico.

As well as for Mets fans tuning in to watch their prized reliever.

Nightmare Scenario For Mets, Steve Cohen

Diaz managed to get up and limp his way to the bench, only to quit after a few skips.

Teammates carried an emotional Diaz off the field as crowds were still shocked by the leg injury.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 15: Edwin Diaz #39 of Team Puerto Rico celebrates a 5-2 win against Team Dominican Republic during their World Baseball Classic Pool D game at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 15: Francisco Lindor #12 of Puerto Rico celebrates with teammates after he scored during the fifth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool D game against the Dominican Republic at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

It was an unfortunate turn for Diaz and, frankly, a worst-case scenario for the New York Mets.

Steve Cohen and the Mets signed Diaz to the largest contract ever for a relief pitcher (5 years, $102 million). Based on his dominance, it was a no-brainer contract for the organization.

Diaz, the most-talked-about pitcher in MLB last season, is now in danger of losing a considerable stretch of time due to injury, if not the entirety of the upcoming season.

Puerto Rico’s win propelled them to the quarterfinals where they’ll take on Mexico next.

Kike Hernandez postgame told me the Puerto Rican locker room is quiet right now. His thoughts on Edwin Diaz. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/nPutlPzGfp — Sarina (@sarina) March 16, 2023

Praying for you Edwin Diaz! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/PQ0ABPkaZT — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 16, 2023

Will Diaz’s injury change MLB teams’ attitudes toward letting their stars play in the WBC?

OMG Edwin Diaz …you got to be kidding me!! Damn it this WBC ..damn it!! — JoJo Gmen (@jojofashow) March 16, 2023

If Edwin Diaz is hurt for a significant amount of time I will burn the WBC down! — Erik Lipkin (@ErikLipkin) March 16, 2023

Edwin Diaz's injury is an example of why the #WBC always makes me nervous. — Stan (@StanFinger) March 16, 2023

Steve Cohen gave how much money to Lindor, Edwin Diaz and Jeff McNeil? Him allowing them to play in the WBC is asinine and should have been talked about more. Now it will be. — Kate Upton Stan Acc 🐧 (@Hedley4Heisman2) March 16, 2023

This WBC is amazing and all fun to watch but the fact that our players are getting hurt before the season even starts is heartbreaking af. Praying for Edwin Diaz #WorldBaseballClassic2023 — Annette (@anneezyy) March 16, 2023

Players getting hurt is never something to joke about but Edwin Diaz suffering a season ending injury during 1st round WBC celebrations is the most Mets thing ever pic.twitter.com/eekFOtuUKj — Bush Leaguer (@BushLeague101) March 16, 2023

that edwin diaz news is rough. i cant wait til the wbc is over tbh — i tweet volumes (@mwp_van_ass) March 16, 2023

I complained about the lack of pitchers in the #WorldBaseballClassic, I don’t think you’ll see another one moving forward if Edwin Diaz is seriously injured. As much as it pains me to say it, and believe me it does! Max Scherzer was right. — Tommy On The Spot (@TommyOnTheSpot) March 16, 2023

Man I hope Edwin Diaz is okay. This the number 1 reason why I don’t agree with the #worldbaseballclassic — Manuel Dismuke (@mdismukejr) March 16, 2023