Mets Pete Alonso Sends Tequila, Signed Bat To Cardinals Rookie After Ball Tossing Mistake

Videos by OutKick

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has made up for accidentally tossing Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn’s first hit ball into the crowd.

Friday night in St. Louis, Alonso had a momentary lapse in baseball etiquette when he threw Winn’s first-career hit ball into the crowd instead of into the dugout as is the custom.

Pete Alonso mistakenly threw the ball from Masyn Winn's first-career hit into the stands.



The fan who got the ball has given it to security to big cheers from the Busch Stadium crowd. pic.twitter.com/Jb6o04wxKz — SNY (@SNYtv) August 19, 2023

The Cardinals eventually got the ball back (after tense negotiations with the lady who snagged it), but the Busch Stadium crowd continued to boo Alonos for the rest of the game.

Before the Mets and Cardinals played again on Saturday, Alonso sent a gift for Winn over to the St. Louis clubhouse.

Alonso gave the rookie a signed bat, on which he apologized for the misunderstanding, and also sent a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila.

“I just wanted to send him something because I didn’t want him to think about anything,” Alonso said about his gesture, per The New York Post. “It was a pure accident, a stupid thing, but I just wanted to send him something like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry for doing that. I wish you well and hope you have a great career.’”

Sure sounds to me like Winn came out with a great deal. Most Big Leaguers get to keep their first hit ball, but not too many get a signed bat and a nice bottle of tequila along with it.

Plus, Winn has a first hit story that he’s going to love telling for years to come. Hard to put a price on a good story to always have in your back pocket.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle