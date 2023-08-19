Pete Alonso Throws Cardinals’ Player’s First Hit Ball Into The Stands

Videos by OutKick

You could forgive New York Mets’ star Pete Alonso for checking out mentally, given where his team is in the standings.

The Mets are just 57-66, and essentially threw in the towel at the trading deadline, letting Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Mark Canha and David Robertson go. And playing out the rest of a pointless season may have gotten to him a bit on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals have dealt with a disappointing year of their own, sitting in last place in the NL Central at 54-69. But Cardinals fans were given a bit of a boost with the team’s announcement they were promoting one of their top prospects.

Shortstop prospect Masyn Winn made his debut in Friday night’s game after tearing up the minor leagues at age 21.

In what must have been a special moment for him, Winn got his first hit on an infield single in the bottom of the 5th inning. And then Pete Alonso just…threw the ball into the stands.

First hit of someone’s career, a time when every player knows to toss the ball into the dugout, and he just…threw it away.

The fan who got the ball has given it to security to big cheers from the Busch Stadium crowd.

Pete Alonso’s Very Public Brain Fart

It’s a really strange incident, considering the video shows Alonso seeming to realize it’s a ball the Cardinals want to keep.

And then he just throws it into the stands anyway.

Thankfully for Winn and the Cardinals, team officials were able to get the ball back relatively quickly and easily.

But my goodness, what in the world was Pete Alonso doing?