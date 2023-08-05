Mets Owner Steve Cohen Sends Apology Email To Fans, And That Should Definitely Make Up For Disastrous Season

Videos by OutKick

The New York Mets are a disaster, and Steve Cohen is sorry about that.

In an email obtained by OutKick, the Mets owner thanked season ticket holders for their support while also promising them a brighter future in the Big Apple.

The letter was signed by both Cohen and his wife Alex. It is unclear why he felt the need to drag her into this rolling calamity. If I were her, I’d ask him to leave me out of this one. But I digress.

Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets in 2020. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cohen begins by letting fans know he does not take their loyalty for granted.

“When we purchased the team in 2020, we said that we were doing it for the fans, our community,” Cohen wrote. “It was true then, and it remains true today.”

And when Cohen bought the Mets, he went all in.

The team’s current payroll is $360 million — the largest Major League Baseball has ever seen. He brought in or re-signed big-name players, like Justin Verlander, Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo, Adam Ottavino and many others for a total of $806 million money in free agent contracts.

And when you spend that kind of money, fans expect results.

“But things have not turned out how we planned,” Cohen wrote. “You are rightfully disappointed and so are we. This is not where we wanted to be in 2023.”

The #Mets firesale has sucked the soul out of this team. They lose 9-2 to the #Royals and now down 10-2 to the #Orioles. See ya in 2026. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 5, 2023

Disappointing performances led to a fire sale.

“It became clear we needed to pivot and build for the future. The trades we made over the last several days have allowed us to do that,” he said.

So that ultra-expensive roster has now been relegated to just $140.5 million in active payroll. That number is $16 million less than the team is paying to players not on the roster — $156,495,419, according to Spotrac.

Yikes.

Steve Cohen Promises Bright Future For New York Mets

“In a very short period of time, we have infused an unprecedented amount of top-tier prospects into our system that would otherwise have taken years to accumulate,” he wrote in the email.

He specifically mentioned several top prospects: infielders Luisangel Acuña, Marco Vargas, Jeremy Rodríguez, Jeremiah Jackson, outfielders Drew Gilbert, Ryan Clifford, catcher Ronald Hernandez and pitchers Justin Jarvis, Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux.

(Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

“We promise you, we will work hard to field a competitive team in 2024,” Cohen wrote. “Our core group of experienced players including Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Edwin Díaz, plus supplementation in the free agent market, will allow us to put together a formidable team next season.”

In other words, please keep giving us your money.

As for the rest of 2023… Perhaps we can distract you with Citi Field’s shiny new gigantic LED scoreboard?

Take your mind off losing every game with DJ nights, cultural celebrations and fireworks. Plus, relax in the “new lounge and party areas” while you enjoy “our award-winning food.”

There you go. Are you really upset about that 10-3 pummeling or are you just hungry?

“Our fans having a great time at the ballpark is important to us and that’ll never change, it will only get better as the years go on,” Cohen wrote. “Wait until you see what’s in store for next season.”

Have you renewed your ticket package yet?

Mets fans probably cheering about Citi Field’s delicious hot dogs. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Cohens finish the email, once again, thanking fans for their support.

“Without you, none of this would be worth it. We believe in this organization and our future, which only got brighter over the last few days.”

So the good news for Mets fans is the on-field product can’t get much worse.

If 2024 still sucks, though, Cohen can always just smooth things over with a kindly worded email.