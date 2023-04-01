That New York Mets 20 Game Ticket Package? Yeah, It Only Has 16 Games

Videos by OutKick

New York Mets fans may want to run those numbers again!

According to multiple Mets ticketholders, the team has skimped them on the amount of games that are supposed to be included in some of their ticket packages.

For example, the Mets “20-game” ticket package doesn’t actually include… 20 games.

Fans alerted the New York Post about the confusing situation. The outlet reached out to the team and asked why some fans received 17 or even 16 games instead of the allotted 20.

Their reasoning?

The “20-game” package is essentially just a name.

Oh.

The New York Mets 20-game package includes less games in some instances. (Mets.com)

“Fans who purchased 20-game memberships when they first went on sale did receive all 20 games. However, as we get closer to the season, quickly approaching games will get removed from the 20-game membership,” Mets spokeswoman Katie Agostin told the Post.

Agostin added that fans are not charged for the additional games and they are still offered the same benefits as other tiered ticketholders such as discounts on merchandise and confession stands.

Mets fans have big hopes for newly acquired ace pitcher Justin Verlander this season. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

METS HAVE HIGH HOPES THIS SEASON

Some Mets fans may not ever actually check how many games they are indeed attending and just automatically assume it’s 20.

After all, it’s a long season and the numbers can get fuzzy. What’s the difference between your 13th and 14th game? If anything, a ticketholder is just looking at who the opponent is, rather than what the actual game number is. It’s not like this is “Week 8 of the NFL season.”

But imagine you go in with a buddy and you’re like “Let’s split 10 games each.”

You pay and then all of a sudden only 16 games happen. Or maybe an odd number at 15 or 17 that you can’t break up.

There’s also the fact that you may had been willing to spend a certain amount of money thinking you were getting 20 games. But if it was just 16, perhaps the price seems a little steep for some.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has big plans this season. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

METS GONNA MET

I gotta admit it’s kind of funny that this happened with the Mets of all teams.

Billionaire owner Steve Cohen has proven that he isn’t one to shy away from flaunting his wealth. The Mets have the highest payroll in all of baseball this season at over $360 million.

Then again, we are talking about the same Steve Cohen that did try to screw people out of their money in the past (remember that whole hedge-fund insider trading thing that would cost him $1.8 billion in fines).

Not all Mets fans were amused though.

“I love what Steve Cohen has done for Mets fans, but his ticket office is about as transparent, consistent and disappointing as a Carlos Correa MRI,” one Mets fan told the Post.

Cold reference, but appropriate.

Even though the Mets organization may think that the number of games in their ticket packages doesn’t matter? There is one thing that absolutely does.

The amount of wins they get this season as they try to win their first World Series in almost 40 years.

Winning can erase issues like this in a hurry. Time will tell in the Big Apple.