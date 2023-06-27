Mets Owner Steve Cohen Cryptically Tweets About Press Conference, Probably Plans To Do Nothing Of Substance

Videos by OutKick

New York Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen has had enough of his team’s trainwreck of a season and will now address the fans on what he plans to do about it.

In a tweet, Cohen alerted fans that Wednesday he would be holding a press conference and telling fans that they will ‘get it’ from him. Not sure exactly what ‘it’ means but it sounds like Cohen, who Mets fans admirably call Uncle Steve, is pretty pissed.

I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) June 27, 2023

WHAT WILL WE GET OUT OF COHEN’S PRESSER?

After acquiring the Mets this past offseason, Cohen went all-in. The Mets current payroll at $360 million is the largest Major League Baseball has ever seen. He went out and brought in or re-signed players like Justin Verlander, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, Adam Ottavino and many others for a total of $806 million money in free agent contracts!

That is insane money.

But will Cohen admit that maybe he was wrong? That he has found what many other owners (including the crosstown Yankees) have found out – that all the money in the world doesn’t guarantee a World Series championship?

Of course not. Instead, this is what we’ll get from Cohen tomorrow about his 35-43 Mets who are now 16 games out of first place.

Expect him to come out and say he’s angry, frustrated, feels the fans pain

Nobody will be fired – manager Buck Showalter will be read the riot act and be given veiled threats that if he doesn’t turn it around he’s out, but nothing will happen

He has “complete faith” in general manager Billy Eppler

He’ll put some blame on injuries as everyone does – just to bring a false sense of hope to fans

“Justin Verlander is fine!” Despite Verlander once again not lasting 6 innings last night and being 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA this season (Yikes!)

Despite everything, Cohen will repeatedly say that he believes in his $350 million investment and this team

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will address fans tomorrow after the team’s terrible start. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

MENTAL MISTAKES

Just two weeks ago Cohen tweeted out that his team was making too many mental mistakes.

That was a crazy game . Too many mental mistakes but I will take it. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) June 15, 2023

That message apparently wasn’t heard by his team, after they had one of the worst inning collapses in franchise history – giving up a 3-run 8th inning lead by hitting two batters with the bases already loaded as well as a throwing error. They would lose 7-6 to the Phillies.

NEW YORK FANS ARE UNLIKE ANYTHING ELSE

Anyone who has ever dealt with, or lives in New York knows that the sports fanbase is unlike anything else.

Whether its Yankees, Knicks, Mets, Rangers (maybe the Nets?) – fans are illogical, emotional and insane. The good part for Mets fans is that they finally have an owner in Cohen that is willing to spend his own money, and that is a fan of the team himself. He didn’t just drop hundreds of millions of dollars to be like “Oh I think it’d be cool to own a professional sports team!” No, he’s actively invested in it.

We’ll find out just how serious Cohen is, but if I’m a Mets fan I wouldn’t get my hopes up. It’s hard to do anything when your players aren’t doing… anything.