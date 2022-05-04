Mets’ Max Scherzer Gets Tossed From Game On His Day Off

Not even on his days off is Mets pitcher Max Scherzer allowed to talk some smack.

Scherzer’s trademark heat check surfaced on Tuesday as the New York Mets faced off against the Atlanta Braves in their second matchup of the week.

The pitcher started throwing heat at the home plate ump during the bottom of the sixth and was subsequently tossed out of the game. The only problem was that Scherzer was not active for the game; still, Mad Max still honored the ump’s call.

Max Scherzer isn't happy with the strike zone tonight. pic.twitter.com/Y8x93u8rG7 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 4, 2022

Scherzer singled out the ump for making some “f***ing” bad calls in Atlanta’s favor. After beating the Braves 5-4 on Monday night, without Buck Showalter’s help during his one-game suspension, the Mets made it a two-game sweep by defeating Atlanta, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Scherzer will return to the mound, hopefully in cooler spirits, on Friday against the Phillies.

THAT’S 2!! Put it in the books!! pic.twitter.com/wndJV8RhZc — The 7 Line (@The7Line) May 4, 2022

