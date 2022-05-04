Buck Showalter Thought His One-Game Suspension Was A Joke

Mets manager Buck Showalter was suspended one game after Yoan Lopez threw inside to Kyle Schwarber Sunday night. The pitch, according to Major League Baseball, was deemed “intentional” since it followed the plunking of Francisco Lindor the inning prior. Showalter wasn’t thrilled and would later be asked why he was suspended. His answer was pretty hilarious.

“I don’t think they want me broadcasting that,” he said to reporters. “Obviously I made a call. Tried to see about what my options were…I was told that was my appeal, the phone call.” Guess baseball felt the brush back pitch was too obvious to do nothing?

Buck Showalter touches on his suspension yesterday: “I don’t know if, competitively speaking, if the timing was fair to the New York Mets.” pic.twitter.com/9OtxXygja6 — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) May 3, 2022

The New York Mets have to feel somewhat picked on after this suspension as they currently lead the league in hit by pitches (21). Nothing’s happened to any opponent’s managers or players as far as suspension go, so it’s got to be frustrating to finally defend yourself and be the one punished.

Showalter addressed that frustration to the media without getting into too much detail. He knows what he’s doing.

“It’s funny, we’re the guys that have been hit and we’re the ones getting punished,” Showalter said while smirking. “It’s kind of strange. I have some personal private thoughts, probably doesn’t do anyone any good to air it.”

His way of saying the suspension was total B.S.

What’s ironic here is that fans and players always say retaliation pitches are cool as long as you don’t aim near the head. Yoan Lopez did no such thing and didn’t even hit Schwarber with either of his two pitches inside. The Mets were sending a message that they aren’t getting punk’d out there and they didn’t need to jeopardize anyone’s health to do it. That’s how it’s supposed to be done. This is the pitch:

Here were the pitches deemed by MLB to be intentional in trying to hit Kyle Schwarber. Buck Showalter was suspended one game, while Yoan López received a three-game suspension.pic.twitter.com/blQCmqi0Mf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 2, 2022

The Mets are 17-8, have already won game 1 of today’s doubleheader and are already up 2-0 in game 2. Looks like Buck’s old school mentality looms large whether he gets to sit in the dug out or not.