UFC Fighter Goes After Trash Talking Fan

UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili tried to hop into the stands at UFC San Antonio to go after a fan.

A fan was trash talking and chirping the Georgia-born fighter about getting in the octagon against his friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling. The two have previously stated they’re not interested in fighting each other, according to BJPenn.com.

Well, Dvalishvili didn’t take kindly to essentially being accused of ducking his buddy. While dropping f-bombs, Dvalishvili jumped up and pulled himself up into the stands looking for serious trouble.

Smartly, the man filming retreated and the UFC fighter was eventually talked off the ledge and left.

🚨 HERE IS THE FULL VIDEO of what happened at #UFCSanAntonio between Merab Dvalishvili and the "fan" and why Merab jumped on the seats.



The more you f*ck around, the more you gonna find out buddy… and no, it's not going on TMZ like you wish.



People are crazy… pic.twitter.com/bwV865CLgl — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 ✊ 🇺🇦 (@iHeartGeorgius1) March 27, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili nearly created a disastrous situation.

There’s no doubt athletes dream about taking out trash talking fans. No doubt at all. It must be incredibly annoying.

Guys love to hide behind computer screens or just shout from the stands. However, that doesn’t mean you should hop in the stands and do something about it. Not at all. That’s a very bad idea.

Merab Dvalishvili went after a fan during UFC San Antonio. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Merab Dvalishvili is a trained fighter. Not only is he a trained fighter, he’s a damn good one. He’s 16-4 as a pro. If the scrappy fighter had dropped a fan, the justice system almost certainly would have dropped the hammer in response. You just can’t tolerate it.

As the saying goes, never get into it without anyone who doesn’t have just as much to lose. Merab Dvalishvili is a rising UFC star. He’s ready to possibly throw that away over an annoying fan?

It’s just not smart. Do we all enjoy a little instant karma from time to time? Sure, but that’s not going to bail Dvalishvili out of jail.

Merab Dvalishvili goes after fan. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/iHeartGeorgius1/status/1640266053950349312)

Make smarter decisions. Make much smarter decisions when dealing with annoying fans. Put one foot in front of the other and keep walking.