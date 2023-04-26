Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins Somehow Upsets Kyrie Irving After Calling Grizzlies ‘Distracted’

Videos by OutKick

Kyrie Irving is trending in the postseason, which is strange because his team failed to make the playoffs.

Instead, the Dallas Mavericks guard is being talked about because of his comment on Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.

On Wednesday, hours ahead of the Grizzlies and Lakers’ Game 5, Irving responded on social media to comments made by Jenkins about his team’s lack of maturity this postseason.

Jenkins said that his young Grizzlies team, led by Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks (yikes), has been out of focus and distracted the entire series.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

“We’re far from where we need to be from a maturity standpoint,” Jenkins said after the Game 4 loss via The Athletic.

“This is all experience that you can only gain from,” Jenkins added. “So, nothing’s gonna change overnight, but when we wear it, and we understand the struggles we’re going through individually, collectively, on, off the court and all that stuff, and we sit down and we honestly talk about it, and we face it, you’re hopefully gonna turn the corner for sure.”

For most fans, Jenkins’ comments were cogent and simple.

To Kyrie Irving, Jenkins’ feedback on his team was “immature.”

READ (we made Jenkins’ point before the coach said it):

Kyrie Irving Airs Out Criticism of Taylor Jenkins

Hopping on Twitter, Irving openly called out the coach for throwing his players under the bus — seemingly unaware of the verb “coaching.”

“Speaking about your team like this during a series is Immature,” Irving tweeted, “But what do I know. Lol I am @ home relaxing with my family.”

Irving can be a reasonable and outspoken player, but he missed the mark a bit this time.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Down 3-1, Jenkins offered a valid point on how the two-seeded Grizzlies have fallen below expectations. With Dillon Brooks continuing to be the biggest story out of Memphis this postseason, purely for his audacious smack-talking, the Grizzlies’ identity in the playoffs has, realistically, not been all that formidable.

When your fourth-best player becomes the face of your franchise, it can’t be for good reason.

Jenkins hopes that his comments can pull the Grizzlies out of their dire Round 1 circumstance. Memphis faces potential elimination on Wednesday as the series flips to FedEx Forum against the Lakers.

(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)