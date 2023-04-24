Grizzlies Will Maul Lakers In Game 4 To Even Their Series

Videos by OutKick

The 2-seed Memphis Grizzlies (1-2) got humbled (again) after running their mouths after Game 2 of their NBA 2023 Western Conference playoff series vs. the 7-seed Los Angeles Lakers (2-1).

Remember in December when Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant said the only team they were concerned with was the Boston Celtics? A Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors responded by boat-racing Memphis 123-109 on Christmas.

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”



And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023

Grizzlies village idiot, SF Dillon Brooks, “poked the bear” by talking trash about LeBron James. LAL came out and put it on Memphis 35-9 in the first quarter en route to a 111-101 Game 3 victory.

LeBron really broke Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/tFd01HyK1p — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 24, 2023

Brooks failed to back up his trash talk, scoring just 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting and LeBron put up an efficient 25-9-5 stat line in the win. He was ejected from Game 3 after nut-tapping LeBron.

It was a garbage performance from Brooks who should’ve never ran his mouth. There is no doubt that the bulletin-board material Brooks gave the Lakers was a main factor for the Grizzlies getting trounced.

DILLON BROOKS EJECTED FOR THIS FLAGRANT 2 FOR THIS HIT ON LEBRON



pic.twitter.com/NvYuKj8HBh — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 23, 2023

I cannot stress how badly Brooks screwed Memphis in Game 3. Brooks felt like he needed to back up his trash talk. He attempted one more field goal than Grizzlies PF Jaren Jackson Jr. and one less than SG Desmond Bane.

That cannot happen. A) Brooks shouldn’t be chirping LeBron and B) Brooks shouldn’t have the second-highest usage rate for Memphis, which is what he had in Game 3.

The Grizzlies played better when Brooks got ejected. Now that Memphis got put back in its place, or at least Brook has, the Grizzlies will come out angry and motivated to even the series in Game 4.

Grizzlies at Lakers Odds, Game 4 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET.

Venue: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Betting odds for Grizzlies at the Lakers Game 4 as of 12:45 p.m. ET on Monday, April 24th at DraftKings.

There has been too much line movement because of convincing Game 1 and 3 wins for the Lakers. The Grizzlies were -5 favorites at home in Game 1. The 6-point flip rule for home-court would make LAL -1 or -3 favorites Monday.

If it weren’t for Lakers backup big Rui Hachimura and SG Austin Reaves playing out of their minds in Game 1, Memphis would be up 2-1 in this series. Hachimura’s 21.7 points-per-game (PPG) average almost has to regress.

Also, Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant missed Game 2 with a hand injury but showed no lingering effects Saturday. Morant put up a 45-9-13 stat line on 50.0% shooting (60.0% from behind the arc).

Grizzlies PG Ja Morant gets to the rack on Lakers SG Austin Reaves in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

If Morant plays like he did in Game 3 Monday, Memphis will have the best player on the floor. The Grizzlies at least have the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson, to throw at Anthony Davis. The Lakers have no answer for Ja.

Memphis has the much better coach. As this series progresses, I trust Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins can make better adjustments. Lakers coach Ham is just a Yes-Man for LeBron.

LAL needs vintage LeBron to win this series. Based on the eye-ball test LeBron looks too old to get the Lakers what they need to advance in the playoffs.

BET: Memphis +4.5 (-105) at DraftKings

Betting strategy : I’d be 1 unit (1 unit = $110) on this Under and a quarter-unit on the player prop below.

The Grizzlies’ Game 4 odds at the LA Lakers from DraftKings Sportsbook.

PS Player Prop: Grizzlies SG Desmond Bane points prop (20.5)

OVER 20.5 POINTS: (-125)

Under 20.5 points: (-105)

Someone on Memphis needs to help out Morant. Grizzlies big Xavier Tillman stepped up, scoring a crucial 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Memphis’s 103-93 Game 2 home win over LAL.

Bane and fellow Grizzlies guards Tyus Jones and Luke Kennard have been duds in this series. Jones is 1-for-12 from behind the arc. Kennard is scoring just 8.0 PPG in the first three games. Bane has a 45.0% effective field goal rate.

Grizzlies big Xavier Tillman and SG Desmond Bane high-five vs. the Lakers during Game 3 in Los Angeles. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Out of those three options, I see Bane being the most likely. Bane was in the mix for 2023 NBA Most Improved Player and was a fringe All-Star this season.

Granted, Bane struggles vs. the Lakers historically but there’s a reason why the Over for his points prop is heavily juiced. The market is expecting a quality performance from Bane in Game 4 and I agree with the market.

BET: Memphis SG Desmond Bane OVER 20.5 points (-125) at DraftKings

Odds for the Over in Grizzlies SG Desmond Bane’s point prop in Game 4 from DraftKings.

