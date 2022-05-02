One of the Dumbest People in Cable News Calls Elon Musk ‘Not So Bright’

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan is getting worried that Elon Musk will even the playing field when he officially takes over control of Twitter.

Over the weekend, Hasan likened Musk’s efforts to support freethinkers to enabling the Nazis. By Nazis, Hasan means the Republican party.

NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

It’s rather rich to hear Mehdi Hasan belittle Musk as “not so bright.” Musk is a maverick, he’s one of the most innovative minds in the country.

Hasan, meanwhile, is corny and repetitive. He speaks in cliches and struggles to think off-script. Forget “not so,” Mehdi Hasan is objectively not a bright man.

Yet he had hoped no one would notice. Hasan and his ilk have grown accustomed to making outrageous statements without an ounce of pushback. Donald Trump doesn’t have a Twitter account to counterattack anymore, and Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan choose not to engage with the press online.

But then there’s Elon Musk.

“Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office,” Musk said about Hasan’s parent company NBC. “Lovely people.”

Unlike Hasan equating Musk and the Republicans, a party in which Musk hardly supports, to neo-Nazis, Musk’s post is rooted in fact. NBC is guilty of what Musk tweets.

And that’s why the thought of users speaking freely online scares MSNBC and its parent NBC.

Because the “news” wing of NBC doesn’t have credibility or a strong base, it has relied on censorship to cover up scandals and reports. Musk plans to end this imbalance.

The thought of an open online conversation has the media so spooked that one of the dumbest people in cable news, Mehdi Hasan, just called Elon Musk dumb.