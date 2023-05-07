Did Meghan Markle Pull A Bobby Valentine And Show Up To The King’s Coronation In Disguise?

Videos by OutKick

No, Meghan Markle did not pull up to the coronation of King Charles III in disguise. That did not happen.

But wouldn’t it be really, really funny if she did?

I’m not going to pretend to know anything about the royal family, the coronation, Markle (outside of South Park), or even England for that matter. I don’t have the disk space to care about all of that.

However, I saw this tweet on Saturday, had a good laugh, and couldn’t help but imagine a scenario in which it was true. Join me!

Markle is not well-liked by the royal family. (I don’t really know all of the details as to why, but there’s a documentary about it.) Thus, as King Charles III had the crown placed upon his head, viewers joked that she had arrived in disguise.

It wasn’t actually Markle, obviously. It was Sir Karl Jenkins, a legendary composer whose work was played during the ceremony.

Sir Karl Jenkins poses for a portrait on December 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Reality aside, it would be way funnier if Markle rolled up to her father-in-law’s coronation rocking a wig, mustache and glasses. It reminded me of Bobby Valentine back more than two decades ago.

Meghan Markle should’ve pulled a Bobby Valentine!

Valentine, then-manager of the Mets, was tossed from a game against the Blue Jays on June 9, 1999. He was sent down to the clubhouse after arguing a catcher’s interference call.

Not long thereafter, the camera cut to the dugout and showed a man that looked not too dissimilar from Sir Karl Jenkins. He had on sunglasses and donned a mustache.

It was Valentine. Two of his players, Orel Hershiser and Robin Ventura suggested that their manager go back out in disguise, so he did!

20 years ago today, Bobby Valentine broke out a brilliant disguise after being ejected from a game 😎



Here's how the idea came together: pic.twitter.com/H9YB3qxPiu — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2019

The stunt ultimately cost Valentine $5,000, and he was suspended for two games, but New York ultimately won the game and its manager will forever be a legend for his stunt. Great success!

Now back to Saturday. Imagine if Markle took a play out of Valentine’s playbook, threw on her disguise, and watched the coronation without anyone knowing? That would be all-time.

Instead, it was just Sir Karl Jenkins, a man whose look I will not soon forget.