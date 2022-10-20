Meghan Markle Acted Out Oral Sex Scene On ‘90210’ Two Years After ‘Deal or No Deal’

Which was a more traumatizing role for actress Meghan Markle: Standing on a stage in a cocktail dress holding a briefcase for a game show or acting out a scene where she’s giving a guy oral sex in a car on 90210?

Markle is in the headlines this week after complaining on her “Archetypes” podcast about her time working on “Deal or No Deal” where she was used for her beauty and not her brains, as if that wasn’t hard to figure out in the first place.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex claims she was made to feel like a “bimbo” by the show.

She’s been properly roasted since those comments by the likes of OutKick, Megyn Kelly and even Whoopi Goldberg has gotten in on the action.

Meghan Markle plays the role of Wendy during the 2008 season of ‘90210’ and part of that role was acting out an oral sex scene. / CW / NBC Universal

Now comes footage from her role on “90210” that has people wondering why she didn’t feel like a bimbo while acting out an oral sex scene. After all, the definition of bimbo is, “an attractive but unintelligent or frivolous young woman.”

According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who wrote the 2020 book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, Markle wasn’t thrilled about shooting the car oral scene, but a job is a job.

“In a two-episode arc on the CW reboot of 90210, in 2008, her character, Wendy, stirred up trouble when she was caught giving oral sex to playboy student Ethan Ward in a school parking lot. Meghan was hesitant to shoot the scene, but struggling actresses can’t be picky,” the authors wrote.

Right.

And yet here we are in 2022 and constant complainer Markle wants the pop culture world to believe she’s furious over how “Deal or No Deal” used her for her beauty over her brains.

You know what wasn’t in the job description for “Deal or No Deal” or the part of Wendy on 90210 where it was her job to act like she was fellating a guy?

Brains.

“[Markle] knew exactly what she was getting herself into on that job and it was no surprise to her that they wanted her to look as good as possible while doing it,” Kelly said Wednesday on her SiriusXM show.

Right again.

Meghan Markle plays the role of Veronica Perez in an episode of the crime drama CSI: New York.

“When you’re a performer, you take the gig,” Whoopi said. “You take the gig. Sometimes, you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.”

Right again!

Here’s where we stand with Meghan Markle: she’s a fraud and the gig is up.

“As a fellow incredibly good-looking person, I applaud Meghan Markle for speaking out on the challenges the phenomenally attractive face when we get our media jobs based on our looks. Thank you for sharing our struggle, princess,” OutKick founder Clay Travis said this week.



You know Meghan Markle is finished when Whoopi Goldberg and Clay are mocking this woman.