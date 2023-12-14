Megan Rapinoe Saying Playing For USWNT Is ‘Worst Job In The World’ Perfectly Represents The Loser Mentality Creeping Into American Culture

Videos by OutKick

Many people have already given the nod for the most arrogant and insufferable American athlete to Megan Rapinoe. The few who haven’t simply aren’t paying attention, but maybe her latest comment about playing for the USWNT being “the worst job in the world” will persuade them.

Rapinoe, who recently said God doesn’t exist, shared the senseless comment in the new Netflix documentary series ‘Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.’

“I always say it’s the worst job in the world because if you do your job, then you were supposed to, and if you do one hair less, then you are gonna get lambasted for it,” Rapinoe said.

This is a woman who got to play soccer for a living. She has lived the dream that millions of girls around the country are currently chasing at this exact moment in time and she had the audacity to use the phrase “it’s the worst job in the world” because people are critical of you.

While she is undoubtedly one of the best female soccer players in U.S. history, she owes her entire career and cult following of what is now just anti-American liberals to the fact that she was born in America and got to represent the country in the biggest events in women’s soccer. Yet somehow, she even finds a way to complain about the opportunities awarded to her.

Megan Rapinoe claims playing for the USWNT is the “worst job in the worl” because the team gets criticized sometimes. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Basic Standards Are Dying In America

This is the perfect example of the loser culture that has crept into not only the USWNT, but in many corners of American culture as well.

Believe it or not, there are standards in life and in the workplace. If you don’t perform at your job, you get criticized for it. You then have two options: you either act like an adult and react by making changes or you bitch, moan, and eventually quit. Constructive criticism, and being able to accept it is an incredibly important attribute, but one that is very clearly dying a slow death in America.

Not only do we complain when we’re criticized these days, we just accept losing. That’s not how all of this used to work in the United States, and I’m writing that as a 30-year-old, not some old guy yelling at clouds.

Rapinoe complaining about people criticizing her and the USWNT when they don’t meet expectations is especially rich.

Doesn’t even look at him. Diabolical arrogance. pic.twitter.com/eEG4VbbmwB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2023

Not only is this a woman who knelt during the national anthem in 2016 pressuring her teammates to do the same, which is asking for criticism, but she spent the back half of her career fighting for equal pay between the USWNT and USMNT.

Rapinoe has portrayed herself as some sort of fighter, and won the fight for equal pay, yet doesn’t want to be criticized when the team doesn’t meet expectations. The lack of self-awareness with Rapinoe is off the charts.

Let’s also not forget that she laughed after missing the penalty kick that helped send the USWNT team home in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in what was the team’s worst performance in its history.

That’s a loser mentality to a tee, and we’re talking about a woman who has won Olympic gold medals and multiple World Cups. She accomplished those things with the stars and stripes on her chest, however, which left a sour taste in her mouth turning her into one of the most bitter people in sports.

The irony from a U.S. soccer standpoint is that you’ll never hear a member of the men’s national team say it’s “the worst job in the world” despite the fact that they’ve never won anything of meaning at all and face heat every time they take the field.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris