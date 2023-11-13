Megan Rapinoe Says God Doesn’t Exist Because She Got Injured In Final Game of Career: ‘F**ked Up’

Videos by OutKick

Megan Rapinoe gets triggered by most things on earth. Now, she’s looking up to the heavens and cursing the Big Guy for ending her ‘celebrated career’ with a not-so-happy ending.

Speaking on her injury Sunday, Rapinoe commented that God can’t exist because her injury is “so f**ked up.”

Megan Rapinoe Doesn’t Believe In God And Thinks You Shouldn’t Too

The former USWNT captain was playing the final match of her career. Playing in OL Reign‘s championship match against Gotham FC, Rapinoe went down on a non-contact injury she believes is a torn Achilles.

“If there was a God, this is proof there isn’t”



Megan Rapinoe after getting injured and leaving the game early.pic.twitter.com/QByyJzoltL — OutKick (@Outkick) November 12, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Megan Rapinoe #15 of OL Reign looks on ahead of the 2023 NWSL Championship NJ/NY Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium on November 11, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” Rapinoe said. “This is f**ked up. It’s just f**ked up. Six minutes in, and I eat my Achilles.”

Rapinoe may have a point regarding the disappointing ending to her long career in women’s soccer. But her narcissism has long been an issue for critics off the field who see Rapinoe as an entitled athlete with a platform.

OL Reign’s US midfielder #15 Megan Rapinoe reacts on the pitch after an injury in the early minutes of the first half of the National Women’s Soccer League final match between OL Reign and Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on November 11, 2023. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Simply because Rapinoe’s version of God doesn’t exist, the ultra-progressive soccer player decides that God can’t exist. Rapinoe’s version of God wouldn’t throw a wrench in her storybook ending and probably supports men competing against women in sports. After all, Rapinoe’s view is the only acceptable view.

What Rapinoe and other bigots reveal is a narrow view of the world and being triggered by any inconvenience in life. Leaving the game with accolades and millions of dollars earned isn’t enough for Rapinoe. She had to win her final career game, which she didn’t in one hell of a twist. Speedy recoveries and good riddance.