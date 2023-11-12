Megan Rapinoe Suffers Non-Contact Injury Three Minutes Into Final Professional Soccer Match

Videos by OutKick

Megan Rapinoe’s curtain call in professional soccer ended rather anticlimactically in a game against Gotham FC.

Just three minutes into her final appearance for the OL Reign, Rapinoe suffered a non-contact injury that forced her out of the match. Hopefully, it’s nothing super serious and she gets better soon.

The crowd in attendance applauded her as she walked off a soccer pitch for the final time.

Megan Rapinoe goes down with an injury less than three minutes into the NWSL Final in her last career game 💔



She receives a standing ovation from Snapdragon Stadium pic.twitter.com/uwqG2epzMK — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) November 12, 2023

While the fans hailed Rapinoe as a fallen hero, she was anything but that during her career in the National Women’s Soccer League and as a member of the U.S. Women’s National soccer team. In fact, it’s fair to say she had two-full time jobs in her career: one as a professional soccer player, the other as a social justice warrior.

She protested America’s national anthem repeatedly, all the way to her final game as a member of the USWNT.

Unsurprisingly, Rapinoe also advocated for biological men to be allowed to compete in women’s sports on a number of occasions, and criticized those who highlighted the flaws in the transgender agenda.

Despite all the drama she created, she never stopped believing she constantly did what was best for the USWNT.

No one wanted her to end her career with an injury. But it’s also safe to say few people will miss having one of the most loathsome athletes on Earth be in the athletic spotlight anymore.