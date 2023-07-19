Megan Fox Dares Instagram To Suspend Her With Naked Jungle Pics

Videos by OutKick

Megan Fox has officially declared war on Instagram.

The super hot, but also super weird actress hit the jungle this week for a quick photoshoot and, in the process, called Instagram’s bluff on NSFW content. The 37-year-old shared several racy photos from the intimate shoot with her millions of followers, and most of them included either her nipples or bare butt.

Your move, Mark Zuckerberg.

Megan Fox is on an absolute Instagram heater right now

The #FreeTheNipple movement has been big this summer, and it appears Megan Fox is the latest celeb to test it out.

Check and mate.

It’s been a rollercoaster year for Megan, who went through a pretty ugly split with Machine Gun Kelly in the spring. Since then she’s shot off cryptic posts, deleted her Instagram all together, and then reactivated it just in time to pose nude from the jungle.

Oh yeah, she also drank some human blood late last year, if you’re into that sort of thing. I’m not, but to each their own.

This little shoot from the jungle, though, may take the top spot in the ever-changing Megan Fox Power Rankings. She’s obviously back and reenergized from her time away from social media, which could mean we’re all in for a huge few weeks.

And by the way, don’t discount MGK just yet, either. Check out the first comment under this separate post from the jungle …

“If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me.”

Looks like Machine and Megan may just be on another collision course for one another this summer.

Buckle up.