Media Outlet Wants You To Know Trapped OceanGate CEO Donated To Republicans

Videos by OutKick

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is among the five individuals trapped on a missing Titanic submersible. Rush also made previous donations to GOP candidates.

Wait, what does the latter have to do with anything? According to The New Republic, it’s the headline:

New Republic on OceanGate.

“Public campaign finance records indicate that Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate currently stuck on the missing Titan submersible that was running a tourist expedition of the Titanic wreck, has been a consistent Republican donor over the years,” The New Republic wrote.

“According to these public finance records, Rush was not a Republican megadonor, but his donations over the years leaned heavily toward Republican candidates.”

OceanGate CEO’s Donations Are Irrelevant

The left-wing rag wants readers to know that while the OceanGate CEO is suffocating below the sea he made donations to the wrong political party.

That, not five people losing oxygen, is the priority.

Oddly, the outlet deleted a tweet with the same title though the headline on the original article remains intact.

The New Republic stands by its piece. Just not on Twitter where the reactions were unkind:

“Wow. What if the missing CEO had donated to the other party? How disgusting and pathetic,” Fox News’ Janice Dean tweeted.

“When you lose your humanity, this is what you write about,” radio host Tony Katz said.

“What the f— is wrong with you?” commentator Noam Blum responded.

For those wondering, nowhere in the piece did the author elaborate on why Rush’s past donations were relevant to the story/tragedy.

Rush was not even a hardcore conservative. In fact, he was a proponent of Environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Rush once bragged he would not hire a 50-year-old white man to operate his submarine even if the person had military experience.

The New Republic article did not mention that.

Now, Rush should not be immune to criticism if his role as leader contributed to the failure of the sub. Reports say the CEO knew of some safety concerns and did not consider the warnings his employee voiced.

If true, that should be the headline regarding Stockton Rush. Not his political donations