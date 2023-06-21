Trapped OceanGate CEO Refused To Hire ‘50-Year-Old White Guys With Military Experience’

Videos by OutKick

We can rest assured the controller of the missing OceanGate submarine was not a 50-year-old white man with military experience.

Such a description would have disqualified the operator from the job of visiting the Titanic wreck.

Per The New York Post:

The OceanGate CEO who is trapped on a 22-foot submersible on an ill-fated voyage to see the Titanic wreck once explained how he didn’t hire “50-year-old white guys” with military experience to captain his vessels because they weren’t “inspirational.”

The CEO, Stockton Rush, added that “expertise was unnecessary” because “anybody can drive the sub” with a $30 video game controller.

Oh, really?

“When I started the business, one of the things you’ll find, there are other sub-operators out there, but they typically have, uh, gentlemen who are ex-military submariners, and they — you’ll see a whole bunch of 50-year-old white guys,” Rush told Teledyne Marine in a resurfaced interview.

“I wanted our team to be younger, to be inspirational and I’m not going to inspire a 16-year-old to go pursue marine technology, but a 25-year-old, uh, you know, who’s a sub pilot or a platform operator or one of our techs can be inspirational,” said Rush.

Specifically, Rush navigates the trapped submersible with what the report describes as a “cheap Amazon video game joystick.”

OceanGate Submarine Remains Lost

Disqualifying a driver with military experience because he’s white and over 50 is quite the edict, particularly given the risk of operating such a vehicle.

Translation: Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) infested OceanGate.

ESG scores — with the “S” representing diversity — degrade companies for hiring white men of a certain age.

ESG awards identity over competence.

OceanGate did just that by proclaiming qualified drivers who are white not “inspirational” enough for the job.

As for the search, there is as little of a day’s worth of oxygen left on the vessel if the sub remains intact.

The latest update includes a Canadian P-3 plane, using sonar buoys, heard underwater sounds which U.S . Navy experts are now analyzing.