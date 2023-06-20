Liberals Are Angry MSNBC Is Open To A Trump Town Hall

Videos by OutKick

MSNBC is open to hosting Donald Trump for a town hall.

Network president Rashida Jones told Axios she would have the “conversation” if Trump were interested.

“I think you’d have to put parameters about how to control the environment,” she added.

The question is, of course, whether Jones is sincere in her openness to book Trump for a town hall. Its less liberal, less viewed counterpart, CNN, did so last month in what proceeded with an exodus among liberal viewers.

A similar event on MSNBC would irk liberal viewers to an even greater degree. Already, ardent leftists are screeching over the thought of Trump infringing on the progressive fantasyland that is MSNBC.

Like fired MSNBC host Keith Olbermann:

Once again you have my most sincere apologies for what @msnbc has become and for the utter inert response from hosts who have long since abrogated their responsibilities to keep management in line, in exchange for large sums of money that keep them compliant https://t.co/NqdOD0x7h7 — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) June 19, 2023

BIDEN MUST FIRE GARLAND for slow-walking the Trump investigation to protect DOJ's reputation



I LOST COUNT how many times Trump confessed on Fox



MSNBC needs a new president. This one left the door open to a live Trump Town Hall



TUES. COUNTDOWN PODCAST: https://t.co/XGXdzTfQ4u pic.twitter.com/d9deQckPuX — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) June 20, 2023

And Occupy Democrats:

BREAKING: MSNBC betrays American democracy as the company's president announces that they are open to doing a town hall event with indicted ex-president Donald Trump — setting the stage for a repeat of the CNN disaster.



President Rashida Jones said that they will consider… pic.twitter.com/VmNgDeMqV2 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 19, 2023

And this guy:

Totally disappointed in Rashida Jones on her decision to air a trump town hall on MSNBC.



Did you learn NOTHING after watching CNN ratings tank???



DISGUSTED! — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 19, 2023

Fox News Digital further documented the outrage over Jones’ willingness to consider the event.

For that reason, it’s reasonable to assume Jones would punt at an opportunity that’d inevitably alienate her base of 65-year-old Democrat voters.

Then again, Jones did fire race-hustler Tiff Cross last year. Few executives have the backbone to fire a black woman in 2023, particularly one who built a career wielding the race card.

Rashida Jones did. And she didn’t cave following the backlash among black media members.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Voto Latino)

But would Trump participate in an MSNBC town hall? Doubtful.

Most networks don’t employ a host capable of interviewing Trump objectively. However, MSNBC doesn’t even employ a host willing to pretend to be objective.

That’s not a knock. It’s a compliment. Rachel Maddow has the same opinions as Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Anderson Cooper. Yet only she admits to her biases.

Still, Trump isn’t sitting down with Maddow for a town hall. Or Joy Reid, Joe Scarborough, Chris Hayes, Nicolle Wallace or Alex Wagner.

By the way, just saying those names aloud demonstrates why the network is so reliant on Maddow. Chris Hayes, really? Who is Alex Wagner?

If MSNBC were to pull off a town hall with Trump, it’d likely have to call upon the NBC News division.

NBC News isn’t great either. Though Lester Holt is an upgrade over the likes of Nicolle Wallace.

(How did Wallace get a TV show?)

Ultimately, a Trump-MSNBC collision course is unlikely. But we hope it happens. We hope to see presidential candidates of both parties appear across all news and “news” networks.

Unlike Keith Olbermann, we want to see candidates speak and networks challenge them. Voters and viewers, Republican and Democrat, deserve that.

Plus, Trump and Joy Reid on the same stage would be quite compelling.