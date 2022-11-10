Jemele Hill Signs Letter Demanding Meeting With MSNBC Over Tiffany Cross’ Firing

Fulltime tweeter Jemele Hill and the president of Planned Parenthood signed a letter ordering a meeting with MSNBC over the network’s firing of Tiffany Cross last week.

“More than 40 black leaders [including Hill and Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson] have sent a letter to MSNBC President Rashida Jones in protest of the cancellation of ‘The Cross Connection With Tiffany Cross’ and have demanded a meeting to ‘discuss a path forward that is restorative to the reputation and dignity of the cable news host,” reported The Huffington Post.

Note: MSNBC president Rashida Jones, whom the signees accused of racism, is also a black woman.

“Given the undeniable rise of fascism and persistent threats to democracy we face in the current moment, NBC should be an unrelenting force for truth and a safe harbor for voices like Ms. Cross as well as those with whom she shared her broad and popular platform,” the authors wrote.

Ahh, yes. Few hosts on television posed a graver threat to fascism than Cross, an advocate for the punishment of wrongthinkers.

Jemele Hill and Tiffany Cross talking about racism on MSNBC.

In addition to signing the fearsome letter, Jemele Hill declared herself “outraged” on Friday over Cross’ firing. Hill then shared posts accusing MSNBC of caving to “KKKarens” and “white nationalists.”

That’s the state of the media in 2022. The industry fires one black woman (along with an abundance of white men), and organizational leaders and tweeters demand the president of the company sit down with them to atone.

Obviously, there’s one solution: make firings exclusive to white men. Jemele Hill would appreciate that.

As we explained last Saturday, MSNBC booting Cross out of the building was far from racially motivated:

“Cross’ race and gender likely saved her from termination years ago. MSNBC routinely argues that corporate America must elevate more black women and subsequently phase out white people. MSNBC had hoped never to have to fire anyone not old, white, and male again. Understand that the line Cross had to cross was substantial. And yet she crossed it.”

A source told Variety that network executives grew frustrated with Cross’ failure to “meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News.”

Perhaps violations of those standards included the following:

— Misreporting the skin colors of QB Tua Tagovailoa and his coach Mike McDaniel to force the talking point that white NFL coaches are reckless with the safety of black players. Tagovailoa is Samoan. McDaniel is bi-racial.

— Asking progressives to “pick up a weapon and get involved in the war for the survival of the country.”

— Telling black viewers that local white politicians are trying to “replace” and violently hurt them.

— Calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “castration.”

— Telling white people they are racist and bigoted for pretending their opinions on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock mattered. #WhiteOpinionsDontMatter.

MSNBC doesn’t want white people talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock anymore.

We stress the Babylon Bee did not produce the above headlines as satire. Rather, those are actual quotes from an actual former cable news host.

Tiff Cross is unstable. She’s indifferent to the facts. Cross is either a deranged racist or plays one on television (which is worse?).

Tiffany Cross also performed poorly. She averaged around 600,000 viewers a week. Such a measly average could not counterbalance perpetually pushing the network even further toward the radical fringe.

That’s why MSNBC fired Cross.

Now, Jemele Hill and the stooge from Planned Parenthood order MSNBC to compensate for holding Cross accountable.

Damn those “KKKarens.”