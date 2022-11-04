MSNBC Fires Tiffany Cross After Years Of Calling White People Racist

MSNBC fired weekend host Tiffany Cross on Friday.

“There has been speculation that Cross’ relationship with MSNBC was becoming frayed, according to two of these people, with executives at the network growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” Variety reported.

If the name Tiffany Cross sound familiar, the wacky weekend lady often goes viral for proclaiming the entire white race bigoted, evil, and even dangerous. She stokes hate by trade. Her abhorrence for white people exceeds even Jemele Hill’s.

The network elevated Cross two years ago to carry on Joy Reid’s stick on Saturdays. Somehow, Cross had even less success calling people racist than Reid. “Cross Connection” often averaged only 600,000 viewers a week.

Recently, Cross declared a concussion suffered by Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa as proof that “white coaches” are racist against “black players.” Cross claimed that Tagovailoa’s white coach allowed him back on the field to suffer a second concussion because the coach disregarded “black bodies.”

This, of course, was quite the statement for two reasons. 1) Tua Tagovailoa is not black. He’s Samoan. 2) His coach, Mike McDaniel, is not white. He’s biracial.

OutKick gave MSNBC a chance to respond or correct Cross’ failed race-bait. Unfortunately, the network refused.

Tiffany Cross on a show no one watches.

As we said at the time, “viewers do not expect intelligent dialogue from MSNBC — they turn to the network for faux outrage and updates on the hierarchy of victimhood. However, misreporting the skin colors of two subjects in one segment as means to declare white supremacy is a questionable tactic even for MSNBC.”

The original promotion of Tiff Cross embodied the issue of building a program around a one-trick race hustler. See, there are such limited examples of day-to-day white supremacy. Thereby schmucks like Cross either have to exaggerate, fabricate proof, or pretend story subjects are of different skin colors than they are.

The demand for racism outstrips the supply, increasing the supply of imaginary racism. Especially in the corporate media, an industry with obvious indifference to the truth.

MSNBC showed a backbone unbeknownst to the industry by hooking Tiff Cross. Certainly, Cross and fellow blue-checks will respond with fierce accusations of racism.

Is MSNBC less concerned with the anti-racists who are actually racists covering the media than CNN and ESPN are? Perhaps.

Megyn Kelly aptly called Cross the “most racist person on TV” in October. Fair. Well, Cross “was” the most racist person on TV. Not anymore. She’s no longer on TV.