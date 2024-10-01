Stephen A Smith Rips MLB: 'You've Let Murderers Off For Less Than What Pete Rose Did'

Stephen A. Smith went off on Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and those in baseball that refused to let Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame despite being MLB's all-time hits leader. The former Cincinnati Reds player and manager passed away yesterday at the age of 83.

ROSE PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 83

After his stellar playing career, Rose was banned from MLB and prohibited from being on the Hall of Fame ballot after he was found to have bet on the Reds while managing the team. After denying it for years, Rose finally came clean and admitted to his faults. However, both former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig and Manfred showed no leniency.

Stephen A. called them both out on it today, and anyone else that hindered Rose from experiencing one final joy before his passing.

"Murderers have been let off quicker than Pete Rose has!" Smith screamed during his appearance on ESPN's First Take this morning.

"Baseball wants to sit up there with its high and mighty, hypocritical self and denigrate this man… In 1999, Rose got a standing ovation [during the World Series] They gave him a standing ovation. The American people said [blank] all that! We want this man here, we know what he did for the game, we know that he hurt himself, we know that wasn't a good look, but it shouldn't erase 23 years - but MLB did it anyway!" Smith continued.

"[MLB HOF voters] shouldn't make any mistakes, they better not make any mistakes. Don't forgive them, don't forgive anybody in baseball who couldn't forgive Pete Rose." Smith's comments were supported by ESPN cohost Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo.

Smith's angry comments echo what fellow MLB Hall of Famers like Wade Boggs, Reggie Jackson, Johnny Bench and plenty of others who reflected as well when they paid tribute to Rose on their social media pages after the announcement of his death.

The ironic part, of course, is that Pete Rose was banned from baseball for betting, while now every single baseball game has live betting advertisements. Meanwhile, Pete Rose's former team, the Cincinnati Reds and their Great American Ballpark, have a sports book attached to it - you can't make it up!

DOUBLE STANDARD AGAINST ROSE?

In 2020, Pete Rose wrote a 20-page petition to Rob Manfred seeking reinstatement, arguing that there was no major punishment for Houston Astros players that were caught by MLB for illegally using electronic devices to steal signs.

Rose argued that "there cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else."

How did Manfred respond?

By ignoring Rose for four years and never writing back.

And that is why Stephen A. Smith's anger is shared by so many.

SHOULD PETE ROSE B IN THE HALL OF FAME? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow with your thoughts!