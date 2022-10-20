McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals Are Being Resold For Thousands Of Dollars

Stop what you’re doing right now and go visit every local McDonald’s you can.

See if they still have any of their Adult Happy Meals.

And whatever you do, do NOT open it, cause you’re about to make some money.

Earlier this month McDonald’s unveiled their collaboration with the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release the Boxes, aka their “Adult Happy Meal.” The nostalgic meal is bringing back memories of visiting the fast food chain when people were growing up. It even comes with the cardboard box with the handles and a new take on the original figurines.

got the new adult happy meal from mcdonalds!! pic.twitter.com/FagHvos0JH — Wizzrobe (@Wizzrobe) October 4, 2022

Selling All Of My #ETH To Get One Of Those New Adult Happy Meals!! pic.twitter.com/m4i5lTL84o — Eatable Soup (@SoupEatable) October 17, 2022

It appears the limited edition Happy Meals have already sold out, and now the secondary market is going crazy over them.

Some toy boxes are being resold for $25,000.

One is even asking for $300,000 on eBay.

THREE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR A DAMN HAPPY MEAL?

If you are lucky enough to still have one, I’d suggest cashing in on it now while the craze is still hot. If you wait too long it may go back down in price once people realize that an Adult Happy Meal and a toy probably aren’t worth spending that much on, regardless of how limited they are.

Also, some advice for any McDonalds employees out there. If they do another run on these, umm, you might want to hold onto one for yourself.