Nostalgia Forever! McDonalds Is Releasing Adult Happy Meals

McDonalds is adding to its Happy Meal, and this time it’s for adults only.

Beginning Oct. 3, adults will be able to order the “Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.” It’s essentially an adult Happy Meal that will include the throwback toys.

The meal will be a collaboration between Cactus Plant Flea Market, a streetwear brand, and the fast-food chain that is sure to bring back childhood memories.

The old-school cardboard Market Box will include either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, along with fries and a drink.

Customers will also receive a toy of one of McDonald’s famous mascots such as Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie, or new character Cactus Buddy.

NOSTALGIA SELLS

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Office

I think this is a brilliant move. We live in such a nostalgia-filled society I could see this being a massive hit. Expect to see the figurines all over your Insta-stories and Twitter feed.

The Happy Meal is synonymous with being young.

When I was growing up and my parents would take me on road trips, there was NO better feeling than pulling up to a McDonalds that had their “PlayPlace” playground. It was like a kid’s Heaven.

In recent years McDonalds has delved further into the pop culture realm. They’ve released limited edition meals and merchandise with Justin Bieber, BTS, J. Balvin and Nelly.