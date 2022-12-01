Michigan Star Faces Felony Weapons Charge: REPORT

Michigan football standout Mazi Smith might be in some hot water with the law.

The defensive lineman faces five years in prison after being hit with a felony concealed weapon charge, according to The Detroit News.

The alleged incident occurred in early October, but no further details are known at this time.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Smith is a first-team All-Big Ten selection after an incredibly impressive regular season with the Wolverines. He finished the regular season with 43 tackles.

Now, instead of being solely focused on the Big Ten title game Saturday against Purdue, Smith is facing potential prison time on a weapons charge.

Michigan officials haven’t returned calls from OutKick at the time of this article publishing on whether or not the criminal case will impact Smith’s status moving forward.

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is a developing situation. Make sure to check back for the latest information as we have it.