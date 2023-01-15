“Mayor of Kingstown” season two is officially underway, and fans are in for an incredibly dark ride.

The hit series with Jeremy Renner, who is recovering from a snow plowing accident, follows the McLusky family in the prison-driven town of Kingstown, Michigan. Mike McLusky (Renner) proved in season one to be a great fixer for the town’s many problems.

“Mayor of Kingstown” season two premiered Sunday on Paramount+. (Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The show drew viewers in with a sinister level of darkness unlike anything Taylor Sheridan fans were used to seeing. It was even way darker than “Wind River,” and the season finale saw a prison riot engulf the community. Death was plentiful and hope was completely gone.

The season two premiere of “Never Missed a Pigeon” picks up right where we left off at the end of season one.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is still unbelievably dark.

I had the opportunity to watch a couple episodes of season two early, but I’m going to keep this review spoiler free. Unlike “Yellowstone,” the entire country doesn’t all tune in for “Mayor of Kingstown” at once. Out of respect for those who are streaming later, I won’t ruin anything.

What I will say is that Renner is outstanding as Mike McLusky in season two, and anyone expecting things to lighten up is in for a rough awakening.

Season two of “Mayor of Kingstown” somehow manages to be even more sinister and ominous than the first season. Hard to believe, right? Well, it’s 100% true.

There’s a death season early in the premiere that is guaranteed to make your stomach uneasy.

“Mayor of Kingstown” appears darker than ever with season two. (Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Darkness is coming in season two.

It’s made crystal clear that whenever there’s a riot, everyone has to pay a price. The prison is now being run like a military camp. No mercy. No leeway. Only pain and suffering.

Speaking of your stomach being uneasy, we find Kareem in the darkest of places to start season two. His story is one of extreme PTSD and revenge. I’m here for it.

“Mayor of Kingstown” season two is underway. (Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

As we saw at the end of season one, criminal kingpin Milo escaped in the riot and is out on the streets. That represents a massive problem for Mike, Iris and everyone else in their sphere.

You can expect the hunt for Milo to be a major season two focus.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is out. (Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Overall, “Mayor of Kingstown” fans have come to learn there’s no hope in this rundown prison town. There’s only suffering followed by more suffering. Mike McLusky might be pragmatic and a good guy at heart, but there’s no winning here. Everyone loses for the most part. That’s what makes the show so fascinating and fun.

If you haven’t already started “Mayor of Kingstown,” it’s definitely worth your time. Season one was excellent and it looks like season two will be just as great.