‘Nothing Stays Hidden’: Chilling ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Season 2 Trailer Released

The full trailer for “Mayor of Kingstown” season two is here, and it’ll send a chill down your spine.

The first season of the hit show with Jeremy Renner focused on a prison town in Michigan, and hell broke loose in the final couple episodes.

It looks like season two will keep that same energy.

“Kingstown isn’t a city. It’s a town. Nothing stays hidden in a town,” Mike McLusky (Renner) says to open the trailer, and from there, it’s off to the races.

For those of you who hadn’t seen the first season of the show, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s a bit of a change of pace from most of Taylor Sheridan’s work, but it’s just as dark and sinister as anything else he’s done.

In fact, I’d argue there were moments in “Mayor of Kingstown” far darker than anything else Sheridan has done. That’s especially true when talking about storylines related to Iris.

It seems like she might be headed for witness protection. Or, she could also be headed for the grave. You truly never know when it comes to the woman who was supposed to trap Mike McLusky.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is returning for a second season. (Credit: Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved)

You can watch season two of the hit series with Renner starting January 15, 2023. If you’re not already caught up, I suggest you start bingeing ASAP.