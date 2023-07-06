New York Times Says Eric Adams Uses Fake Photo Of Fallen Cop Friend; Adams Says Source Is Lying

Videos by OutKick

According to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, he has carried a portrait of his fallen friend and NYPD comrade Robert Venable in his wallet for decades.

According to the New York Times, the photo isn’t real. Rather, Adams alluded to the photo last year and then needed a way to cover his tracks.

Per the report, Adams instructed his staff to print the image from Google and make it look old as if he had been carrying it the whole time.

“A picture of the officer was found on Google; it was printed in black-and-white and made to look worn as if the mayor had been carrying it for some time, including by splashing some coffee on it, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution,” reports the outlet.

Adams first referenced the photo in January 2022 after two NYC cops were killed. He told reporters his friend, then-officer Venable, suffered the same fate in 1987. Adding, “I still think about Robert. I keep a picture of Robert in my wallet.”

If the Times is correct, Mayor Eric Adams is almost as crummy of a man as his predecessor, Bill de Blasio.

But the mayor’s office says the report is not.

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, during a news conference in New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Three quarters of New Yorkers said crime was a “very serious” problem in a February Quinnipiac University poll, the highest number since the question was first asked in 1999. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Staff Of Mayor Adams Pushes Back

Adams’ staff accused the report of waging a “false attack” against him. Thereby the team says it will call upon Venable’s family to rebuke the claim Adams had the photo doctored.

“It is disgusting that The New York Times has chosen to have Robert Venable’s friends and family relive the tragic murder of a loved one for nothing more than feeding its obsession with dissecting every single moment of Mayor Adams’ life as the paper continues its unsuccessful campaign to paint the mayor as a liar,” Adams’ spokesman, Fabien Levy, said in a statement.

Consider the Times’ article cites only one source. The reporter labeled the source a “person familiar with the request.”

In short, someone is lying. Either Adams is or a person went to great lengths to damage his reputation through the New York Times.

If Adams is lying, longtime political strategist Hank Sheinkopf says his fabrication could prove a problem when he seeks re-election.

“It demeans him. It’s not necessary,” said Sheinkopf.

“It’s not a question about the dead cop. It’s another example of him exaggerating and looking like a liar.”

Correct.

If he’s telling the truth, the New York Times ought to disclose the identity of the source.

The Times should then also then admit that it’s no longer a credible outlet. Though don’t expect that, and most readers already know that.