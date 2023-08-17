Maxx Crosby, Cam Akers Trade Punches At Raiders-Rams Joint Practice, Continue Beef Off The Field

Videos by OutKick

Not much matters in NFL training camps, apart from the brawls. Predictably, the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Rams got into a scuffle during a joint practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday. During the session, a scuffle broke out between Rams running back Cam Akers and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Akers took umbrage with Crosby going all out on a strip sack attempt, prompting the RB and DE to exchange punches.

Crosby boasted significant size over Akers, but the Rams RB wasn’t afraid to go at the Raiders defender over his ‘cheap’ extra efforts.

After practice, Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers defended their sides of the scuffle.

Crosby accused Akers of being too soft.

“S**t, I was just doing what I do. He didn’t like that. So he got what he got.”

Maxx Crosby on the fight with Cam Akers:



“S*** I was just doing what I do. He didn’t like that. So he got what he got.”#RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/2goa5934Ss — Logan Reever (@loganreever) August 16, 2023

Akers responded on social media with a spree of tweets. He doubled on claims that Maxx Crosby threw a cheap shot on the play.

“Somebody ask him what it was I got? Anybody with eyes saw what happened,” Akers posted on social media.

Somebody ask him what it was I got?Anybody with eyes saw what happened 💀😂 https://t.co/jOqmTZ1uyC — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) August 16, 2023

He later admitted needing to be “smarter” after getting sent back to the lockers early on Wednesday.

Gotta be smarter though & I will be for the squad ! — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) August 17, 2023

Rams head coach commented on the home practice session and the fight.

“I didn’t see exactly what happened when there was a little bit of a skirmish but, got it separated, it wasn’t an issue,” McVay said, via the L.A. Times. “We were able to get everything that we wanted accomplished and that’s the important thing.”

Who looks like the winning in the on-field/off-the-field spat: Crosby or Akers? Both teams kick off their preseason with a matchup Saturday.

At least no one had a helmet swung in their direction this offseason; consider that progress.