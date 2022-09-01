Aaron Donald Offers Odd Explanation For Helmet Brawl

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was asked about his now-infamous helmet swinging incident during a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He said he’s done talking about something that happened in practice.

So it doesn’t matter that he used a pair of helmets to bludgeon opponents because it was just practice?

If that sounds like a familiar argument, law scholars refer to it as an “Allen Iverson defense.”

Not a game, not a game…

We’re talkin’ ’bout practice. Aaron Donald won’t waste his time doing that. He has moved past the helmet incident and is squarely focused on Week 1 against the Bills.

Oddly, enough the NFL would appear to feel the same way. The league couldn’t be bothered to levy a punishment, so they handed the disciplinary reigns to the Rams.

The Rams aren’t going to hand Donald — one of the best players in the entire league — a punishment that would then hurt the team.

A joint practice session between the two teams just months removed from their Super Bowl meeting was probably doomed from the start. Tensions were still probably a smidge high.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to be getting a Rams-Bengals rematch. Unless they both happen to make it to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona,

