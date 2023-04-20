Max Scherzer Suspended 10 Games, Fined For Sticky Substance Ejection

Videos by OutKick

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer has been suspended by Major League Baseball for 10 games, according to a new report.

The New York Post first reported that Scherzer was suspended due to his ejection from Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’ll also be fined $10,000, according to the Post.

Scherzer will also reportedly appeal the suspension.

Prominent voices, including OutKick’s Curt Schilling, have criticized MLB’s rule and the umpires’ interpretation of it on the field.

Major League Baseball issued a statement on the suspension, defending their decision.

“MLB reviewed relevant video and first-person reports, including a report from the umpiring crew led by Crew Chief Dan Bellino. Despite having been warned earlier in the game, including being required to make an equipment change, Mr. Scherzer was found to be in violation of the foreign substance prohibitions of the Official Baseball Rules prior to the bottom of the fourth inning.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets reacts after an ejection by umpire Phil Cuzzi #10 during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Scherzer Justifiably Frustrated

Unsurprisingly, Scherzer was frustrated with the process after the game.

Speaking to reporters, he explained that he complied with he initial request to clean his hands.

“I’d have to be an absolute idiot to try to do anything when I am coming back out for the fourth,” Scherzer said. “I am in front of the MLB official that is underneath [near the dugout]. I wash my hand with alcohol in front of the official. I then apply rosin and I then grabbed sweat. I then go back out there and Phil Cuzzi says my hand is too sticky.”

His agent, Scott Boras, also said that the league’s policies and enforcement were at least partially to blame.

“The Cuzzi on-field spectrometer is not the answer,” Boras said. “MLB needs to employ available scientific methods to create verifiable certainly of it rules.”

The suspension may be part of MLB’s typical process with sticky substance enforcement, but it doesn’t seem justifiable based on the situation.

Given the public outcry, it wouldn’t be surprising if his suspension is reduced on appeal. For the Mets however, it’s a significant blow to an already injury-riddled rotation.