Max Scherzer Ejection ‘So Stupid’ Because of Ambiguous MLB Rules: Curt Schilling

Max Scherzer’s ejection from Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of sticky substances was “so stupid,” according to OutKick’s Curt Schilling.

The Mets superstar starter was repeatedly checked by umpires during the first few innings of the game, before being tossed by Phil Cuzzi.

It was a controversial decision at the time, especially considering it was clear Scherzer told umpires he had exclusively been using rosin to help his grip on the ball. Rosin on its own is not a prohibited substance by MLB, but can be considered a “foreign substance” based on subjective umpire interpretation.

Schilling went into further detail on how pitchers use rosin to get a better grip on the ball and what made the on-field call so inexcusable.

As Schilling explained, “rosin is the fix all for pitchers,” and when “mixed with sweat,” it gets sticky.

Pitchers frequently use this method to help grip the ball better, and he was “blown away by the fact that the umpires” didn’t understand this.

The ejection was even more absurd considering “Max washed his hands with alcohol” in between innings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets reacts after an ejection by umpire Phil Cuzzi #10 during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Scherzer Hurt By Purposefully Ambiguous MLB Rules On Rosin

Schilling also said he believes that, “This is another example of the thought process behind a rule being incoherent.”

And sure enough, the rule itself is phrased to ensure umpires can make subjective judgments as to how a pitcher is using rosin.

The rule on sticky substances states that “player use of rosin always must be consistent with the requirements and expectations of the Official Baseball Rules. When used excessively or otherwise misapplied (i.e., to gloves or other parts of the uniform), rosin may be determined by the umpires to be a prohibited foreign substance, the use of which may subject a player to ejection and discipline. … Moreover, players may not intentionally combine rosin with other substances (e.g., sunscreen) to create additional tackiness.”

According to Schilling the “ambiguity is intentional and on purpose,” which led to the “horrible decision” umpires made on the field.

Rosin Punishment Unjustified

After the game, Scherzer said he swore “on his kids lives” that he was only using rosin and sweat before the ejection.

And as he explained, he’d be an “absolute idiot” to try anything in the 4th inning after being previously checked. Spin rate data also seemed to confirm Scherzer’s story.

While his fastball spin did jump from 2424 RPM’s in the first inning to 2613 in the second inning, in the third it fell back to 2442.

All of his other pitches had similar spin rates between innings, except for his slider. But he threw just five of them during the three innings, making comparisons prone to small sample size. His game-to-game spin rates from this season were also nearly identical.

There doesn’t seem to be much justification for the Scherzer ejection, other than overeager umpires looking to make the game about them.

The Curt Schilling Baseball Show drops Friday and Curt will go in-depth on the rules, the umps and how Rosin is actually used.