Max Homa Makes Hole-In-One At Rocket Mortgage Classic, Has Perfectly Appropriate Max Homa Reaction

Max Homa is having a very nice season on the PGA Tour. He’s currently third in the FedEx Cup standings with two tournament victories this year. But, it’s been a little bit of a struggle coming into this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Max Homa missed the cut at the US Open and again at the Travelers Championship last week. He’s very much been a “boom-or-bust” player over the last few months. He finished Top 10 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Wells Fargo Championship.

However, he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage and the Zurich Classic. He also finished outside the Top 40 at the Masters and outside the Top 50 of the PGA Championship. So, the major championships have been a problem.

But the Rocket Mortgage Classic is not a major and Homa has played well. Not well enough to contend for the title, but a strong performance nonetheless.

Max Homa made a hole-in-one during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 02, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

He shot 69-68-69 over the first three days, putting him at -10 going into the final round. But the true highlight came late in Homa’s final round of the tournament.

A perfect shot into the par-3 15th hole at Detroit Golf Club. Homa’s ball landed just past the pin and spun backwards … right into the cup for a hole-in-one.

Most players, following an ace, celebrate pretty aggressively. But not Max Homa. No, just a simple “tee drop” was good enough for him.

HOLE-IN-ONE FOR HOMA!@MaxHoma23 records his second ace on TOUR on No. 15 @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/1iTzcCbRRV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2023

Pretty funny reaction. No major fist pump. Didn’t even raise his hands in the air.

No, following making an ace — something I dream about nightly, by the way — Max Homa simply bends down, picks up his tee, and then mimics a three-point shooter draining a long-distance shot.

Gotta love Max Homa.

He also teased the fans in typical Max Homa fashion. After plucking his ball out of the cup, he acted as though he was going to throw the golf ball into the crowd.

But then he didn’t.

That’s an ACE for Max Homa on the 15th hole – part of Area 313 pic.twitter.com/Jly7g5BESF — Maxwell White (@MaxWhiteWXYZ) July 2, 2023

The shot moved Homa to -14 on the weekend, just outside the Top 20.

Rickie Fowler is the current leader, trying to win his first PGA Tour event since 2019.