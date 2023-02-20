Max Homa Holds Back Tears In Raw Interview Following Loss To Jon Rahm At Genesis Invitational

Videos by OutKick

Max Homa is an even-keel guy who doesn’t show too much emotion, but as his runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational sunk in on Sunday he couldn’t hold things back any longer.

Homa bested Rahm during Sunday’s final round, but his 3-under 68 wasn’t enough to catch the Spaniard as he fell short by two strokes.

Following his solo second-place finish, Dan Rapaport asked Homa if he were more proud of the fight he put up on Sunday or disappointed with the loss.

After a brief pause, Homa simply said “yes” while holding back tears.

“I’m very proud. I did not have it off the tee today, but man I fought,” Homa said. “I really just wanted to push him…He is a spectacular golfer. I would say, other than Tiger, he’s the most consistent player I’ve seen.”

“You know he’s going to play well so it’s almost comforting knowing you’re just going to have to play better, he’s not going to fold. So I’m not disappointed in my golf, I’m just disappointed in the ending,” Homa continued.

“I wanted to push him. He is a spectacular golfer.”@MaxHoma23 on being proud yet disappointed and his respect for @JonRahmPGA. pic.twitter.com/CHoEq2jKAu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 20, 2023

While Homa may have lost to Rahm on Sunday, his honest reaction to coming up short certainly earned him a few new supporters.

Homa earned $2.18 million for his second-place finish on Sunday, and while that softens the blow a bit, he’s a competitor and was rightfully focused on earning a win and not just a sizable paycheck.

The California kid, who won the Genesis Invitational in a playoff in 2021, has put together a strong start to the new PGA Tour season. Homa is now the No. 8 ranked player in the world thanks to two wins and two other Top 10 finishes in nine starts.

