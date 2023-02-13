Max Homa Calls Himself Out After Aggressive Club Toss At WM Phoenix Open

Videos by OutKick

Max Homa didn’t have his best stuff during Sunday’s final round of the WM Phoenix Open and he let his frustrations show after miss-hitting a fairway bunker shot with a good old-fashioned club toss.

The six-time PGA Tour winner saw the video after the fact and was not a fan, to say the least.

Homa, who is no stranger to roasting people on Twitter, called himself out for the club toss.

Can’t look less cool if I tried https://t.co/bp1p0JFEjK — max homa (@maxhoma23) February 12, 2023

Any golfer who has ever thrown a club in frustration knows that in the moment, for that split second, you feel great, but as soon as you realize how ridiculous chucking a club is, you feel like the biggest loser on the planet.

Homa needs to cut himself some slack here, though, because it was a well-executed club toss if we’re being honest.

First and foremost, he had some velocity on the throw, plus, he didn’t go the traditional route of launching the club down the fairway. Instead, he threw it right into the ground and got some cool-looking spins as a result.

Tyrrell Hatton, who could have the shortest fuse of any professional golfer in the history of the game, offered to give Homa a club-tossing lesson if he wanted it.

Maybe we can have fairway bunker lessons together but il show you how to throw a club properly at the end of it? 😇🚁 — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) February 13, 2023

Homa ended up shooting 1-over on Sunday finishing at 3-under for the week in a tie for 39th. He took home north of $80,000 for his finish, so as embarrassed as he may feel about the club toss, it wasn’t all that bad.