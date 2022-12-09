TCU QB Max Duggan had an awesome reaction to his mom surprising him with the news he bagged a major award.

Duggan’s mother surprised him with the news he’d need a tuxedo because he won the Davey O’Brien Award, which is for the best QB in college football.

She so casually delivered the news while fixing his tie that it initially went right over his head. When the news finally hit him, the TCU star broke out in a huge smile and embraced his mother.

You can watch his incredibly heartwarming reaction below.

It’s impossible to not cheer for Max Duggan.

The more the college football world gets to see Max Duggan, the more people fall in love with him, and it’s not hard to understand why.

He’s a classic underdog story. While being a highly-touted recruit, he didn’t land at a traditional powerhouse. He took his talents to TCU and after several years of grinding it out with disappointing records, Max Duggan officially kicked down the door and made sure the whole college football world knew his name.

Max Duggan won the Davey O’Brien Award. He led TCU to a 12-0 regular season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

He led the Horned Frogs to a 12-0 regular season, and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He’ll also rack up the postseason honors.

However, it’s not just his impressive play on the field that makes Duggan easy to cheer for. It’s that he comes off as a genuine guy. After losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game, he wore his emotions on his sleeve and it was clear the young man was absolutely crushed.

How can you not root for Max Duggan? pic.twitter.com/KI3DJNSX4w — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 4, 2022

In an incredibly unfiltered moment with his mom, he couldn’t hid his shock after finding out he won the Davey O’Brien Award. If that doesn’t melt your heart just a little, you might want to check to see if you still have a soul.

Next up is a CFP date with Michigan. Where does the Max Duggan story go from here? We’ll find out December 31.