Caleb Williams Deletes Tweet Appearing To Mock Max Duggan

Caleb Williams attempted to clear the air after it appeared he took a shot at Max Duggan.

Following a heartbreaking loss in the Big 12 title game to Kansas State, Duggan struggled to control his emotions and RGIII asked, “How can you not root for Max Duggan?”

How can you not root for Max Duggan? pic.twitter.com/KI3DJNSX4w — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 4, 2022

The USC star responded with “LOL” before deciding to delete the tweet, according to BroBible. However, he clarified Sunday afternoon that the “LOL” response wasn’t an attempt to joke about or drag Duggan.

“Wasn’t laughing at Max D!! Happy for him, his journey, his team, and his passion for his school. I feel the same way after we lost this year. With us athletes we put in so much work and so passionate about our work that it’s hurts to not achieve what you worked so hard for,” the USC QB wrote.

Wasn’t laughing at Max D!! Happy for him, his journey, his team, and his passion for his school. I feel the same way after we lost this year.



With us athletes we put in so much work and so passionate about our work that it’s hurts to not achieve what you worked so hard for!!! — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) December 4, 2022

Does Caleb Williams’ explanation add up?

Are we buying Williams’ explanation? I’m not so sure. It’s very possible he wasn’t joking about Duggan or laughing at him.

If that’s the case, why delete the tweet then? Hell, why send “LOL” at all in response to a video of a clearly emotionally destroyed Duggan?

It doesn’t make sense and it’s definitely not necessary.

Caleb Williams deleted a tweet about Max Duggan. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Of course, it’s been a tough few days for Caleb Williams. USC got blown out by Utah to get knocked out of the CFP conversation and after the game, Utes QB Cam Rising roasted him for the vulgar message on his nails.

So, it’s been a bit tough for Williams, who was also emotional during his conference title game, since Friday.

As a general rule in life, if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all. In this case, only Williams knows what his true intentions were, but it’s definitely not a good look to tweet and delete “LOL” in response to a tweet about an emotional young man. At the very least, Williams should be smart enough to be aware of the optics.