Mavs Star Luka Doncic Is Paying For Belgrade Shooting Victims’ Funerals

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is helping the families that suffered from Wednesday’s tragic elementary school shooting in Belgrade (the capital of Serbia).

Doncic shared Thursday, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, that he will be covering funeral expenses for the families that lost a loved one in the harrowing scene. His contributions will also provide grief counseling to students members of the Belgrade school.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic Steps Up In Critical Moment For Hurting Families

The 24-year-old expressed sorrow over the massacre that occurred at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school. Eight children and a security guard lost their lives on Wednesday after a 13-year-old opened fire inside the school. Six children and a teacher were additionally injured at the scene.

Doncic put out a statement on social media regarding the tragic shooting and his contributions to the ailing families.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,” Doncic said. “My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.”

He added, “Through the LD77 Foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

Belgrade, I support and stand with you all during this difficult time. Through @LD77Foundation I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) May 4, 2023

As relayed by the New York Times, the seventh-grade student responsible for the shooting carried a map and a “list of targets.” The boy, armed with two pistols and four Molotov cocktails, was arrested.

In a time of mourning for the families, students and staff, Doncic’s assist will prove to be a critical help.

In Euro hoops, Partizan and Real Madrid honored the slain individuals from the shooting with black shirts featuring the school’s name. A minute of silence preceded Game 4 of the EuroLeague quarterfinals match, which Real Madrid won.

Partizan and Real Madrid players pay tribute to the victims of the Belgrade school shooting by wearing shirts with the school's name 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4bQ1G5R307 — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) May 4, 2023

Serbia will enter a three-day national grieving period, starting Friday.

