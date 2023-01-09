Matthew Stafford Says He’s Ready To Commit To The Rams Despite Team’s Uncertain Future

Rams head coach Sean McVay may be mulling a potential exit from Los Angeles, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is staying put.

At least according to Stafford’s early offseason expectations.

During his exit interview Monday, reported by The Associated Press‘ Greg Beachem, Stafford announced that he plans on returning to the Rams next year.

Matthew Stafford confirms he’s coming back for 2023, and he anticipates a healthy offseason: “I feel really good about where I’m at.”



Sean McVay’s decision on his future won’t impact Stafford, he says. Stafford is coming back to the Rams either way. pic.twitter.com/qQXvRGMz7Q — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 9, 2023

The QB had missed significant time because of multiple trips to the concussion protocol and a spinal cord contusion injury that shut him down halfway through the year.

Stafford’s commitment goes against rumors of a potential disbanding of the team’s cornerstone pieces.

In his announcement, Stafford acknowledged McVay’s questionable status with the team and confirmed that he’d return regardless of the coach’s decision.

Things went far off the rails in Los Angeles’ follow-up season after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Though the team’s downfall mostly came down to injuries to Stafford and lead wideout Cooper Kupp, the Rams appeared bereft of motivation to return to the postseason in 2022-23 and finished third in a diluted NFC West race — at least compared to years past when Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and the 49ers were in stronger positions.

After one season (and Super Bowl) with the Rams, Stafford agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team that will lock him in until 2026.

At 35, Stafford has plenty to offer as a starting QB. He finished his nine-game run with a 68 percent completion percentage (a career-high), 2,087 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Big Shake-Up Coming To LA If McVay Leaves

McVay and the team ended with a 5-12 record, the franchise’s worst finish since 2016 and certainly since the then-30-year-old coach took over in 2017.

Six seasons later, McVay is getting cold feet on a long-lasting partnership with LA, but Stafford’s more than willing to spearhead the supposed “reboot” that the Rams and owner Stan Kroenke expect in the forthcoming years.

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Sunday, McVay was asked about the future concerning Stafford and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Donald teased a potential retirement after winning the Super Bowl last season.

The coach was non-committal on guaranteeing their respective returns.

“You’ll have to talk to … those are things that we haven’t even had a chance,” McVay shared, “I mean, we just finished up the season so we’ll work through all that kind of stuff and you’ll have clarity on that sooner than later, I’m sure.”

Should the team blow it all up or ride the reboot with Stafford?

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)