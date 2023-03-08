Matthew Stafford Could Retire, NFL Insider Says

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like there’s some speculation Matthew Stafford has thrown his final pass in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback had an outstanding Super Bowl run in 2021-2022, but things quickly came off the rails this past season.

Stafford had multiple health issues this past season, including a spinal cord contusion. Now, some in the NFL believe the face of the Los Angeles Rams will just hang up his cleats.

Has Matthew Stafford played his last NFL game? (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Will Matthew Stafford retire?

“The guy could barely throw last year. Retirement is still not out of the question,” an unnamed NFL official told Matthew Berry at the combine. Stafford previously denied he would retire several months ago.

The Rams passer has earned more than $300 million in his NFL career, and the Rams are expected to keep him around if he wants to play. However, with tons of money in the bank, Stafford might not want to risk anything for another payday.

Speculation swirls Matthew Stafford might retire. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Last season was a disaster from a health standpoint. He suffered a concussion and followed that up with his spinal issue just a couple weeks later. The Super Bowl champion also struggled with an elbow issue in the preseason.

Again, he’s made an unbelievable amount of money since the Detroit Lions drafted him first overall in 2009.

Does Stafford really want to keep pushing it? He’s due to earn $27.5 million this upcoming season. That’s a ton of money. No doubt about it, but at some point, you just have to weigh your options.

Will Matthew Stafford retire? (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

If retirement is in his future, it will probably have to happen before the draft. If the former top overall pick does hang it up, Matthew Stafford had a hell of a career. He was a fearless gunslinger and incredibly entertaining.