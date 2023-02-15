Matthew Stafford Buys California Palace For $10.5 Million

Videos by OutKick

Matthew Stafford is the proud new owner of an absolutely massive California estate.

The Los Angeles Rams gunslinger has scooped up a palace Hidden Hills, California for the very cheap price of $10.5 million, according to Dirt.com.

The estate’s details are also downright absurd. Stafford’s new 11,320 square-foot digs includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a small vineyard operation, wine cellar, a legit kitchen, library, pool and much more.

Matthew Stafford buys massive California estate. (Credit: The Luxury Level, Dirt.com)

He also managed to score a significant discount on the property. The original asking price was $13.7 million. It’s never a bad day when you get to shave $3.2 million off the asking price.

It’s also the third home in the area the NFL star now owns. The three properties have a combined value of $21.5 million.

Matthew Stafford recently purchased a $10.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California.



The backyard includes a boutique vineyard that produces 300 cases of red wine annually.



Stafford now owns 3 Hidden Hills homes (including investment properties) worth a combined $21.5 million. pic.twitter.com/lHzfBzZA3F — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 14, 2023

Matthew Stafford is living the life.

Life is good when you’re an NFL player. Life is really good when you’re a top NFL quarterback. That’s a role that gets you paid in a huge way.

Matthew Stafford has earned a staggering $300.8 million during his NFL career, and that number will likely exceed $400 million if he sticks around for a few years.

Matthew Stafford buys California palace. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He has money to spend. There’s no doubt about that, and real estate is apparently where he likes to splurge. This isn’t just a mansion.

It’s an estate for a third world dictator. Seriously, it comes with its own vineyard. How cool is that? Even if you hate wine (hand up), it’s pretty awesome.

Matthew Stafford buys massive palace in Hidden Hills, California. (Credit: The Luxury Level, Dirt.com)

Stafford might have had a disappointing season due to health issues, but clearly, he’s not down too bad. He’s stacking up properties like they’re going out of style.