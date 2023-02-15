Matthew Stafford Buys California Palace For $10.5 Million

Videos by OutKick
Matthew Stafford is the proud new owner of an absolutely massive California estate.
The Los Angeles Rams gunslinger has scooped up a palace Hidden Hills, California for the very cheap price of $10.5 million, according to Dirt.com.
The estate’s details are also downright absurd. Stafford’s new 11,320 square-foot digs includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a small vineyard operation, wine cellar, a legit kitchen, library, pool and much more.
He also managed to score a significant discount on the property. The original asking price was $13.7 million. It’s never a bad day when you get to shave $3.2 million off the asking price.
It’s also the third home in the area the NFL star now owns. The three properties have a combined value of $21.5 million.
Matthew Stafford is living the life.
Life is good when you’re an NFL player. Life is really good when you’re a top NFL quarterback. That’s a role that gets you paid in a huge way.
Matthew Stafford has earned a staggering $300.8 million during his NFL career, and that number will likely exceed $400 million if he sticks around for a few years.
He has money to spend. There’s no doubt about that, and real estate is apparently where he likes to splurge. This isn’t just a mansion.
It’s an estate for a third world dictator. Seriously, it comes with its own vineyard. How cool is that? Even if you hate wine (hand up), it’s pretty awesome.
Stafford might have had a disappointing season due to health issues, but clearly, he’s not down too bad. He’s stacking up properties like they’re going out of style.
I appreciate that real estate is a popular and effective tax shelter for the very wealthy … But who needs such a massive mega-mansion ? The only pro athlete I ever thought needed one was Philip Rivers with his nine children.
I realize that college coaches (like LIncoln Riley) that “win the lottery” use their mega-mansion to impress easily impressed recruits … but why does Stafford need one THIS BIG?