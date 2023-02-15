Matthew Stafford Buys California Palace For $10.5 Million

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

Matthew Stafford is the proud new owner of an absolutely massive California estate.

The Los Angeles Rams gunslinger has scooped up a palace Hidden Hills, California for the very cheap price of $10.5 million, according to Dirt.com.

The estate’s details are also downright absurd. Stafford’s new 11,320 square-foot digs includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a small vineyard operation, wine cellar, a legit kitchen, library, pool and much more.

Matthew Stafford buys massive California estate. (Credit: The Luxury Level, Dirt.com)

He also managed to score a significant discount on the property. The original asking price was $13.7 million. It’s never a bad day when you get to shave $3.2 million off the asking price.

It’s also the third home in the area the NFL star now owns. The three properties have a combined value of $21.5 million.

Matthew Stafford is living the life.

Life is good when you’re an NFL player. Life is really good when you’re a top NFL quarterback. That’s a role that gets you paid in a huge way.

Matthew Stafford has earned a staggering $300.8 million during his NFL career, and that number will likely exceed $400 million if he sticks around for a few years.

Matthew Stafford buys California palace. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He has money to spend. There’s no doubt about that, and real estate is apparently where he likes to splurge. This isn’t just a mansion.

It’s an estate for a third world dictator. Seriously, it comes with its own vineyard. How cool is that? Even if you hate wine (hand up), it’s pretty awesome.

Matthew Stafford buys massive palace in Hidden Hills, California. (Credit: The Luxury Level, Dirt.com)

Stafford might have had a disappointing season due to health issues, but clearly, he’s not down too bad. He’s stacking up properties like they’re going out of style.

Los Angeles RamsMatthew StaffordNational Football LeagueNFL

Written by David Hookstead

David is a college football fanatic who foolishly convinces himself every season the Wisconsin Badgers will finally win a national title. Has been pretending to be a cowboy ever since the first episode of Yellowstone aired.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. I appreciate that real estate is a popular and effective tax shelter for the very wealthy … But who needs such a massive mega-mansion ? The only pro athlete I ever thought needed one was Philip Rivers with his nine children.

    I realize that college coaches (like LIncoln Riley) that “win the lottery” use their mega-mansion to impress easily impressed recruits … but why does Stafford need one THIS BIG?

Leave a Reply