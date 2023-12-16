Matthew Perry’s Tragic Cause Of Death Determined By Medical Examiner

Videos by OutKick

Matthew Perry tragically died due to “acute effects of ketamine.”

The former “Friends” star died in October at the age of 54 after drowning in his California home. A County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined the main cause of death was “acute effects of ketamine,” according to Fox News.

Issues with “coronary artery disease” and “buprenorphine effects” also contributed to his unfortunate passing.

Matthew Perry died due to “acute effects of ketamine.” (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

“Prescription medications and loose pills” were found at his home at Perry’s time of death, but no “Alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, fentanyl were” were in his system.

The former star actor received “ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety” but his last known treatment was at least a week before his death.

That means the ketamine in his system at the time of his death wasn’t from that last known treatment, according to the medical examiner.

Perry’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment world back in October. He was a star on one of the most famous shows ever created.

“Friends” was a powerhouse show for its entire run, and Perry was a major part of its success as the always hilarious Chandler. However, he ran into issues with addiction off-screen.

The star actor was able to eventually get sober after years of battling addiction, and then out of nowhere, he died at the age of 54.

It’s incredibly tragic that his passing came after he’d finally started his journey back to the top of the mountain.

Mathew Perry died at the age of 54. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

He might be gone, but his legacy of entertaining millions will continue to live on. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.