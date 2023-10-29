‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead At 54 After Apparent Jacuzzi Drowning: TMZ

Videos by OutKick

Matthew Perry, the star of the iconic sitcom Friends, has died in an apparent drowning, according to TMZ. He was 54.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported that police were called to a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday in response to a call reporting a cardiac arrest.

A source told the outlet that Perry was found in a jacuzzi and that no drugs were found at the scene. TMZ also reported that foul play is not believed to have been a factor in Perry’s death.

Perry is of course best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004. It is also immensely popular on streaming platforms.

Aside from Friends, Perry also starred or guest starred in movies and television over the years. Some of these included “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Growing Pains,” “Ally McBeal,” “Scrubs,” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

Despite his success on screen, Perry faced difficulties off of it. He detailed his struggles with substance abuse and his weight in a recent memoir. Additionally, he occasionally dealt with health issues including a gastrointestinal perforation that required emergency surgery.

This is a developing story and we will update this article with details as they become available