Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Texas Beating Kansas State In Awesome Fashion: VIDEO

Matthew McConaughey was in prime form after Texas beat Kansas State.

The Longhorns improved to 8-1 after an absolute dogfight against the Wildcats that ended in overtime with a 33-30 win for Texas and Steve Sarkisian.

STOPPED ON 4TH & GOAL@TEXASFOOTBALL SURVIVES IN OT pic.twitter.com/HoV4OWREVS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

McConaughey was in attendance for the game, and prior to kickoff, the “True Detective” star gave a speech that would have had any fan ready to run through a wall.

Well, he had the same energy following the massive win for his seventh-ranked Longhorns. He started beating his chest in the same fashion that he made famous in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Check out the awesome video below. It’s just a dude living his best life.

Is Matthew McConaughey the man or is Matthew McConaughey the man? The answer is yes, and there’s no doubt about it.

As I stated after his pregame speech, the man oozes authenticity and passion in a world that lacks both. He loves his Texas Longhorns, and doesn’t care who knows it.

"Let them know, 'you came to the wrong backyard today, go on back to Kansas.'" 🤘😤 @BNKonFOX @McConaughey gives @TexasFootball a pregame speech ahead of their matchup vs Kansas State ⬇️pic.twitter.com/nJpRvwaJq3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

We need a lot more of that energy and fire on this planet. Yes, he’s a multi-millionaire superstar celebrity, but on Saturdays, he’s just a college football fan like the rest of us.

I might complain about a handful of things, but the one thing you’ll never hear us complain about here at OutKick is a dude getting after it during a football game.

That’s what this site and country are all about.

Matthew McConaughey celebrated Texas beating Kansas State in awesome fashion. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Never change, McConaughey. Never change. His energy and authenticity when it comes to Texas sports is simply awesome. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.